You could also be the next passenger to board the wrong flight.

Recently, a number of travelers have found themselves in the wrong aircraft and flying to an entirely different country from where they intended.

It is easy to do and you could be the victim.

2 If you are unsure of your destination, check the gate at which you will be boarding before you board. Alamy

In November last year, an American woman was flying with Frontier to Florida from Pennsylvania, but ended up in Jamaica because the gate had changed when she visited the toilet.

The wrong easyJet aircraft almost sent a Briton home to Gatwick instead of Birmingham.

After a Wizz Air mistake, a grandmother ended up in Poland and not Slovenia.

It may be obvious to board a plane, but the problem is more prevalent due to an increase in the number of flights.

The passport and the boarding card are enough to pass through security, but passengers must find their way to the right gate.

The crew will check your passport both before and after boarding, but sometimes this is bypassed. This can result in you being put on the wrong plane.

You are more likely to catch your mistake if you have a full plane. If the plane is only half-full, however, it’s possible that you could take off without realizing the error.

There are airlines that take responsibility. WizzAir and Frontier both apologised and compensated their customers when they were harmed.

Ryanair and other airlines say it’s up to the customer to choose the correct flight.

An earlier spokesperson said that it is the responsibility of each passenger to board the right aircraft.

Some airlines offer multiple flights on the same day to the exact destination.

A couple from Manchester only discovered they were in the wrong plane to Alicante when all seats on both flights at that time were filled.

Here are some tips to avoid this happening.

Before boarding, double-check the gate flight number.

The crew will be able to tell you the exact destination that you’re heading for.

Consult the flight attendants before boarding

When someone claims that they are in your seat you should flag the crew.

