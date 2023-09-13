You can spend the night in a converted British Army tank for £70 a night – and it’s near the beach

Spend the night in an authentic British Army Tank that’s been turned into a two bed glamping shelter.

The FV104 was used as a vehicle from 1976.

4 The UK offers the opportunity to spend the night inside a tank. Credit: mediadrumworld/Host Unusual

4 A double bed is also included, as are a microwave and Wi-Fi. Credit: mediadrumworld/Host Unusual

4 The area is large enough for 2 people to sleep, though there is an extra sleeping space. Credit: mediadrumworld/Host Unusual

The armoured ambulance that brought six wounded soldiers and civilians safely to the UK was equipped with a turret.

The new version is much more sophisticated, featuring underfloor heating, a Smart TV, and an integrated DVD player.

Locate The Next Generation of adversity A double bed, WiFi and an electric hob are included in the tank, which is situated near Friskney Lake, Lincolnshire.

You can also cook on your own with a firepit and barbecue.

The log pod can accommodate two additional guests. It is located near the tank.

Owners wanted a reverent restoration and sought the expertise of local experts including the blacksmith.

A frame that was originally attached at the rear of the tank can be pulled out and used as an awning for seating with lakeside views.

For easy access, the tank door is equipped with a refrigerator and wine rack. This allows you to bring a few bottles to admire the lakeside scenery.

Skegness is only seven miles away, and you’ll be at the beach within minutes.

A wildlife park, historic sites and local attractions are all nearby. Pubs You can find restaurants that you will enjoy even if they are not your favorite.

The tank starts from £70 a night, which can be found on the Host Unusual website.

This time, in Cornwall, another army tank was converted to an overnight property.

Or you can spend the night in a converted army helicopter for £28pp a night.

A helicopter that was once owned by Prince William is now open for the public.