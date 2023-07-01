You can solve the show’s puzzling codes by following these simple steps.

Using these ciphers, most viewers should be able to decrypt the vast majority of codes hidden in the end credits of “Gravity Falls” Season 1 – albeit with some trial and error to figure out which cipher is being used in each episode. The Season 1 Episode 20 is much more difficult, as it uses a combination cipher which utilizes A1Z26 Casar and Atbash Ciphers at the same time.

A good portion of Season 2 uses the Vigenère cipher for its hidden messages. The Vigenère cipher uses a separate Caesar cipher for each letter in its message, with the number shift for each Caesar cipher being determined by a corresponding letter from a keyword. You decode a Vigenère by using the keyword to reverse this process, though this is very tedious and it’s much easier using a substitution graph that marks every single numerical shift with 26 unique rows of Caesar ciphers.

You can find this graph on the website. “Gravity Falls” wiki, The series will include solutions to every cipher or cryptogram. The show also encodes messages using “The Author’s Code,” from the tie-in canon book, “Journal 3,” and other codes found in tie-in media such as “Dipper’s and Mabel’s guide to mystery and nonstop fun!”

It’s clear that cracking every “Gravity” code is an enormous task, requiring a thorough knowledge of codes, ciphers and cryptograms.