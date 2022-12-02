You can see deleted messages from Samsung using a hack on Samsung.

IT’S possible to recover old deleted messages on Samsung devices thanks to a cheeky hidden feature, a TikToker has revealed.

User @gadgetsinnepall says it is very simple and that you only need to do a few steps.

This video has been liked over 966k times. The tech guru teaches that to change settings on your smartphone, you have to open it.

Type notification history in the search bar, and choose notification history from dropdown menu.

There you have the option to toggle between recent and snoozed notifications.

Then if “anybody deletes any messages, you can find out what it was,” According to the TikToker

“Just go back to notification history, scroll down and you can find all messages before they were deleted.”

A brand-new feature was revealed last week that allowed iPhone users to retrieve deleted messages.

Apple recently updated every iPhone with the ability to bring deleted messages back from the dead.

All messages deleted within the last 30 days can be restored.

Unfortunately, messages deleted after 30 days are automatically removed forever.

But the good news is that recovering messages is extremely simple.

