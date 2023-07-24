You can now listen to the soundtrack for The Clone of Tyrone, and see what happens after credits.

HITC decodes the They Cloned Tyrone post-credits and soundtrack.

Netflix keeps up the momentum with its movie releases in 2023 and we’ve already been fortunate enough to check out gems across all genres. Sci-fi fans won’t be left behind with They Cloned Tyrone, a fascinating concoction of a film directed by Juel Taylor in a striking directorial feature debut. Boasting a star-studded cast that includes John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, there’s so much creative passion injected into this curious tale of government conspiracy. It’s also got a great bunch of songs in its arsenal to boot, so let’s spotlight the The Cloned Tyrone Soundtrack and whether it has a post-credits scene.

Does There Cloned Tyrone have a post-credit scene?

It is true that there are no extra scenes in They Cloned Tyrone’s mid-credits or end credits.

After the credits start to play, you have the option to either enjoy the great music or exit to another movie without worrying about missing a stinger.

‘The jokes could have gone anywhere’

Plenty of talent, awesome music, and yes, lots of dark comedy, something which John wasn’t hesitant to dive into in the slightest.

“I’m really into dark comedy,” he told Uproxx during a recent Interview, “especially comedy that makes you reflect on yourself. I’m not really that sensitive. And I have strict rules about artistic expression.”

He added: “Sometimes you’ve just got to laugh for yourself. Juel made the whole thing very easy to understand for me. And once I understood his vision, I can’t lie, the jokes could have gone anywhere. If Jamie Foxx is saying it, hell, I’m probably going to laugh.”

Netflix is streaming The Cloned Tyrone.