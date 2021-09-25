You can now buy a £7.99 spider catcher from Aldi that is perfect for removing creepy crawlies

IT’S safe to say, spiders aren’t the most loved creepy crawlie you can find in your home.

Most of us will admit that spiders can send chills down our spines and make us anxious to try and get rid of them.

2 The £7.99 Aldi find is perfect for those freaked out by spiders Credit: livdainton/Tiktok

And if you didn’t know, September brings the start of spider mating season.

During the autumn, male arachnids go on the prowl in search of a mate – meaning UK homes are set to be invaded by eight-legged friends this month.

So, if you’re looking to keep your house spider-free, you may want to get down to Aldi asap.

Aldi’s spider catcher has been reintroduced just in time to help with the spider season.

One woman shared the Aldi find to TikTok.

Liv Dainton said: “Everyone in the UK run to Aldi and get a spider catcher right now!”

The video shows Liv’s Aldi purchase that she snapped up for just £7.99.

The spider catcher is for indoor and outdoor use and is a ‘fun and friendly way to remove spiders and crawling insects’.

It allows spiders to be removed even by the most timid customers.

The device traps eight-legged spiders in a soft brush and allows them to be safely released outside.

The bristles should be pointed at the insect and the handles should be squeezed together to hold the crawly.

Now you’ve got it trapped, head outside and release the handles on the contraption to get rid of the spider.

The spider catcher comes with a 60cm length plastic rod. This allows you to reach high ceilings, where spiders build their webs.

It can also be used for moths and butterflies removal.

Clearly the Aldi bargain has impressed numerous people as it has racked up over 264.1k views.

It has been shared 1,274 time, received 9340 likes and 543 comments.

TikTok users were split over the Aldi Find. Some claimed they were too afraid to use it. Others used the traditional hoover method to get rid of them. Still others claimed that spiders aren’t scary at all.

One person said: “I wouldn’t even dare use it.”

Another added: “Why buy that when you can just get your hoover.”

A third commented: “Just pick it up with your hands.”

