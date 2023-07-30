You can have chips and still lose weight. You can now enjoy 6 popular fast foods at less than 500 kcals

WHEN you’re trying to lose weight, it can often feel as though all of the good foods are banned.

Yet, those moreish takeaway delights like pizza, burgers and chips, don’t necessarily have to be thrown on the no-go pile.

7 You don’t have to stop eating your favorite fast food. You can still enjoy your favourite fast foods by tweaking them. Credit: Getty

Rob Hobson A registered nutritionist believes no food should ever be banned. However, there are some ways you can make the takeaway foods that you love healthier.

Whether you make your own fakeaways or not, he notes if you’re trying to drop calories, it’s worth remembering that portion control still needs to be taken into consideration.

Give these calorie-saving hacks a try…

1. Fish chips

7 Replace the batter with almonds, herbs and crunch Credit: Getty

A crispy, battered piece of fish on top of a thick bed of greasy, fatty chips can easily rack up 800 calories.

Add a side dish of mushy beans and you have a perfect seaside meal.

Yet, with the high calorie and fat count – from the oil and batter involved – it’s no wonder eating this too regularly could cause some serious damage to the waistline.

Rob suggests that you can make a healthier version of this classic recipe at home by replacing the flour, baking powder and milk with crushed almonds, herbs and olive oil.

He says: “The fish can be grilled rather than fried. To replace the deep fat fryer chips, serve your fish with either baked potato wedges or roasted new potatoes.”

2. Chicken korma

7 You can boost your nutritional value by substituting brown rice for white in your korma. Credit: Getty

Coming in at 850 calories per serve, Rob says this classic Indian dish is loaded with saturated fat as it’s typically made using coconut milk.

“You could easily make your chicken korma healthier by making an at-home version using a korma paste and low fat Greek yoghurt.

“Serve this with brown rice instead of white too for a fibre high, which supports healthy digestion,” says Rob.

3. Large margherita pizza

7 Consider making pitta pizza at home instead Credit: Getty

There’s no getting away from the fact a large takeout pizza can easily provide around 2,000 or more calories, and that’s without added sides such as garlic bread and wedges.

It’s a serious calorie bomb!

Rob says you could simply eat less pizza, “but this isn’t necessarily any healthier as this pizza will be absolutely loaded with salt”.

Make your own pizzas at home and you can play with both the base of the pizza as well as its toppings.

“Explore different ways of making the pizza crust – there are some really inventive ones, such as cauliflower and quinoa.

“You could also make smaller mini pizzas using pitta breads and top them with less cheese or even half fat cheese, as well as veggies like peppers, olives and capers.”

You can also add shredded poultry or turkey strips to the pitta.

4. The Beef Burger and Chips

7 Make your own patties and eat your burgers without the top bun. Credit: Getty

A takeaway meal that includes a beef burger and its sauces as well as the bun, chips, and any other side dishes can be over 1,000 calories.

“Burgers vary massively depending on where you buy them from, so making them yourself gives you more control,” says Rob.

“It’s really easy to make a beef burger, so start by choosing the lowest fat beef mince to make yours with.

“Next, watch what you top them with, so maybe a nice homemade spicy tomato salsa, fresh guacamole and salad.

“You can go topless and just have the bottom of the bun.”

Rob suggests that you can also swap the chips with homemade sweet potatoes wedges spiced with cayenne, chilli or smoked-paprika.

5. This dish is called Chicken Chow Mein.

7 Fill your noodles up with vegetables Credit: Getty

Rob says the dish has a high salt content and it is cooked in a great deal of oil.

“You can make this a little healthier by using reduced sodium soy sauce and switching the amount of oil you use.

“Try cooking in a non-stick pan as this means you need hardly any oil at all.

“I would also try adding more veggies to the dish, as traditionally it tends to be limited on the veggie front.”

By replacing some of the pasta with vegetables you can lower your calorie intake and ensure that the meal contains more vitamins and nutrients.

6. Doner kebab

7 You might not think that doner kebabs are as healthy as they seem – because the meat is often very fatty. Credit: Getty

This staple meal after a night out can contain up to 1,800 cals. It is made of thick, fatty wraps filled with spit-roasted lamb.

Even though it may not seem like much, meat often contains a lot of fat.

Rob says that you can make a homemade version healthier by adding a few small tweaks.

Consider substituting lean cuts of meat such as turkey, chicken or beef for lamb.

These can be cooked in non-stick pans or grilled instead.

Add shredded lettuce and tomatoes, then use thin pitta to form the base.