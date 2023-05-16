You can even see them better than Iceland!

You can see the Northern Lights better in the United States than you would ever expect to do in Iceland.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which is surrounded on all sides by water, has less light pollution than many other parts of the U.S.

6 The Northern Lights are more visible in the United States than Iceland

6 Michigan's Upper Peninsula has less light pollution because it is surrounded with water.

6 Upper Peninsula is the perfect place to see the Northern Lights. It has hundreds of kilometers of lakeshore and shoreline.

This is one of best places in the world for catching a glimpse at the nighttime iconic lights.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you should know about Upper Peninsula travel.

Why the upper peninsula?

Upper Peninsula Michigan is bordered by three lakes, Superior, Michigan and Huron.

This region is a great place to gaze at the stars – or even see the Northern Lights, if conditions are just right.

Northern Lights (also known as aurora borealis) are caused by electrically-charged particles of the sun slamming against gaseous dust particles in the atmosphere.

The lights can often be seen emitting shades of green, purple, and pink.

The Northern Lights are visible in the Upper Peninsula all year round, but it is recommended that you visit from August to April.

Peak months include April, November and October. If possible, choose a night without a possibility of snow.

If you head north, you will be more likely to experience a beautiful show. However, you should land somewhere where you have a clear view of the horizon.

WHERE CAN I FIND THE BEST VACATION DEALS IN THE UPPER PENSILVA?

You can visit the Upper Peninsula for just a few hours or make it a vacation.

You could visit several cities and towns on your quest to see the Northern Lights, as it is a whole region instead of a single spot.

If you want to stay nearby, then fly in at Sawyer International airport (SAW/MQT).

If you are flying into Green Bay International Airport (Wisconsin), then renting a vehicle is a great way to start an epic trip through multiple cities.

Tickets to Sawyer International for round-trips from across the nation usually include at least one stopover, and are priced around $500.

The accommodation options range from resorts, hotels, and even home rentals to motels.

Most hotels charge less than $150 for a night.

The majority of hotels are located on the other side of the lake, which is why a vehicle will help you to make the trip.

WHY IS THE UPPER PENINSULA WORLD CLASS?

Upper Peninsula is home to a wide range of locations where Northern Lights can be seen.

Drummond Island in the easternmost part of this region is known as one of best places in the world to view the Northern Lights.

Drummond Island Township Park Beach, or Glen Cove Beach are the two best places to view this sky show.

Brimley state park is the oldest in the area. There are more than 2,200 feet of beach along Lake Superior, where you could spread out a picnic blanket to watch the stars.

Whitefish Point is a prime viewing spot, as are Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Munising. Au Train, Marquette (the largest city of the Upper Peninsula) and Munising.

Headlands International Dark Sky Park is one of a few designated Dark Sky viewing locations in the world.

6 While hiking, you may also encounter one of the numerous lighthouses that are located in this area.

What else is there to do in the upper peninsula?

No matter what time of year you choose to visit, you will find plenty of things to keep you occupied.

There are many nature-related things to do, including scouting the Northern Lights.

Many of the waterfalls can be viewed on hiking trails.

You could also stumble upon one of many lighthouses nearby during your walk.

On the hiking trails, you can also see wildlife such as black bears and moose. You may even spot turtles, coyotes or deer.

You can also go fishing, skiing, golfing or ATVing.

Upper Peninsula offers many opportunities for day trips, with its breweries and unique restaurants. There are also museums, breweries and other attractions to visit.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT UPPER PENSULA?

Sawyer International Airport (also known as Marquette) is the closest airport. It’s in Marquette County.

The U.S. dollars is widely accepted currency.

You only need a passport if you plan to leave the U.S. after visiting Michigan or are traveling abroad.

English is spoken in the United States.

Temperatures can vary according to the season you are visiting.

It can be below zero at the beginning of April, but then reach 50s or 60s in the middle of the month.

The temperature will be slightly higher in October than it is during the rest of the year. Temperatures can drop into the 40s and 30s by November.

Between 10pm-2am is the best time to see Northern Lights.

It must be as dark and as black as you can for the best view.

6 No matter what time of year you choose to visit Upper Peninsula there is always something exciting going on.