You can easily reduce the calories of your favorite drink by switching Kronenbourg to Carlsberg or gin to vodka

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthPublic HealthLife Style

According to YouGov, more than half want to be able to count calories on their alcohol.

The weight-conscious beverage drinker says it’s hard to tell how much beer, wine or spirits they’re drinking because so few producers add this info to labels.

GP and weight-loss expert Dr Aishah Iqbal warns booze can play havoc with your diet

17

Aishah Iqbal, a GP and expert in weight loss, warns that alcohol can have a negative impact on your dietCredit: Getty

Alcohol is a good source of calories. It contains 7 calories per gram. That’s almost as many as the 9 calories in a single gram fat.

Aishah Aishah, a GP and expert in weight loss warns that alcohol can have a negative impact on your diet.

She says: “When you consume alcohol, your body considers it a toxin and prioritises its breakdown.

“The metabolism of fat is temporarily halted until the alcohol is processed.

On a diet? The 5 ‘healthiest’ ice lollies to enjoy guilt-free
Great news for fast food fans as burgers CAN be part of a healthy diet

“Opt for lower-calorie beverages, such as light beers, dry wines or spirits mixed with soda water or diet soda.”

Alex Lloyd offers some smart swaps that will help you to stay fit while drinking.

WKD swap

Save yourself 52 calories with this swap

17

This swap will save you 52 caloriesCredit: Alamy
Smirnoff Ice is the winning swap

17

Smirnoff Ice has won the SwapCredit: Alamy

WKD Blue (275ml) 228 calories

Most read in Diet & Fitness

Smirnoff Ice 275ml (176 calories)

Save 52 Calories

You can get a beer

It wouldn't be summer without beer, so make yours a savvy pint

17

The summer wouldn’t last without beer. Make yours an enlightened pintCredit: Alamy
Save yourself 40 calories with a Carlsberg

17

Carlsberg helps you to save up to 40 caloriesCredit: Alamy

Kronenbourg 1664 (pint) 250 cals

Carlsberg (pint), 210 Cals

SAvg. 40 Cals

Bin the gin

Gordon's Gin is 213 calories per can

17

Gordon’s Gin has 213 calories in each can
Sainsburys Vodka Lime and Soda will save a whopping 95 calories

17

Sainsburys Vodka Lime and Soda will save a whopping 95 calories

Gordon’s G&T (250ml can) 213 cals

SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s vodka lime & soda (250ml can) 118 cals

Save 95 Calories

Slim Pimms

Archers and Lemonade is 215 calories per can

17

Archers and Lemonade has 215 calories in each canCredit:
Pimms is a BBQ favourite, and it's lower calorie - win win

17

Pimms, a BBQ classic that’s low in calories is the perfect choice.

The calories in Archers Lemonade 250ml (can) are 215

SWAP FOR: Pimm’s and lemonade (250ml can) 160 cals

Save 55 Calories

Sherry Nice

Tesco's cream sherry is nearly double the calories

17

Tesco cream sherry has almost double the calories
Treat yourself to Tesco finest, and save the calories

17

Enjoy Tesco’s finest and reduce your calorie intakeCredit Handout

Tesco sherry cream (70ml): 106 calories

SWAP FOR: Tesco Finest fino sherry (70ml glass) 60 cals

SAVE 46 Cals

Mali-boo

If sweet tipples are your thing, perhaps think mint rather than tropical

17

You may prefer tropical to mint if you like sweet drinks
Sipping on Bacardi Mojito will save you 81 calories

17

Bacardi mojito helps you save 81 Calories

Malibu with pineapple in 250ml (195 Cals)

SWAP FOR: Bacardi Mojito (250ml can) 114 cals

Save 81 Calories

Jack it In

Scrumpy Jack may be tasty, but it packs 185 calories a can

17

It may taste good, but Scrumpy Jack has 185 calories per can
Still enjoy the fizzy apple goodness, but for less

17

You can still enjoy fizzy apples, but with less.

Can of Scrumpy Jack – 440ml – 185 Calories

Swap for: Strongbow (440ml Can) 163 Cals

Save 22 Calories

Jammy swap

Jam Shed Chardonnay is 196 calories per glass

17

Jam Shed Chardonnay has 196 calories in a glass
Whereas Sainsbury's Riesling is just 138 calories

17

Sainsbury’s Riesling contains only 138 calories

Jam Shed Chardonnay (250ml glass) 196 cals

Holiday warning over fines over pebbles and shoes in Brit tourist hotspot
Warning over TikTok car transformation trend which could land you in big trouble

SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s Riesling (250ml glass) 138 cals

Save 58 Calories

Latest News

Previous article
FTC to Appeal Court Order to Let Microsoft Acquire Activision Blizzard

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder