You can easily reduce the calories of your favorite drink by switching Kronenbourg to Carlsberg or gin to vodka

According to YouGov, more than half want to be able to count calories on their alcohol.

The weight-conscious beverage drinker says it’s hard to tell how much beer, wine or spirits they’re drinking because so few producers add this info to labels.

17 Aishah Iqbal, a GP and expert in weight loss, warns that alcohol can have a negative impact on your diet Credit: Getty

Alcohol is a good source of calories. It contains 7 calories per gram. That’s almost as many as the 9 calories in a single gram fat.

Aishah Aishah, a GP and expert in weight loss warns that alcohol can have a negative impact on your diet.

She says: “When you consume alcohol, your body considers it a toxin and prioritises its breakdown.

“The metabolism of fat is temporarily halted until the alcohol is processed.

“Opt for lower-calorie beverages, such as light beers, dry wines or spirits mixed with soda water or diet soda.”

Alex Lloyd offers some smart swaps that will help you to stay fit while drinking.

WKD swap

17 This swap will save you 52 calories Credit: Alamy

17 Smirnoff Ice has won the Swap Credit: Alamy

WKD Blue (275ml) 228 calories

Most read in Diet & Fitness

Smirnoff Ice 275ml (176 calories)

Save 52 Calories

You can get a beer

17 The summer wouldn’t last without beer. Make yours an enlightened pint Credit: Alamy

17 Carlsberg helps you to save up to 40 calories Credit: Alamy

Kronenbourg 1664 (pint) 250 cals

Carlsberg (pint), 210 Cals

SAvg. 40 Cals

Bin the gin

17 Gordon’s Gin has 213 calories in each can

17 Sainsburys Vodka Lime and Soda will save a whopping 95 calories

Gordon’s G&T (250ml can) 213 cals

SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s vodka lime & soda (250ml can) 118 cals

Save 95 Calories

Slim Pimms

17 Archers and Lemonade has 215 calories in each can Credit:

17 Pimms, a BBQ classic that’s low in calories is the perfect choice.

The calories in Archers Lemonade 250ml (can) are 215

SWAP FOR: Pimm’s and lemonade (250ml can) 160 cals

Save 55 Calories

Sherry Nice

17 Tesco cream sherry has almost double the calories

17 Enjoy Tesco’s finest and reduce your calorie intake Credit Handout

Tesco sherry cream (70ml): 106 calories

SWAP FOR: Tesco Finest fino sherry (70ml glass) 60 cals

SAVE 46 Cals

Mali-boo

17 You may prefer tropical to mint if you like sweet drinks

17 Bacardi mojito helps you save 81 Calories

Malibu with pineapple in 250ml (195 Cals)

SWAP FOR: Bacardi Mojito (250ml can) 114 cals

Save 81 Calories

Jack it In

17 It may taste good, but Scrumpy Jack has 185 calories per can

17 You can still enjoy fizzy apples, but with less.

Can of Scrumpy Jack – 440ml – 185 Calories

Swap for: Strongbow (440ml Can) 163 Cals

Save 22 Calories

Jammy swap

17 Jam Shed Chardonnay has 196 calories in a glass

17 Sainsbury’s Riesling contains only 138 calories

Jam Shed Chardonnay (250ml glass) 196 cals

SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s Riesling (250ml glass) 138 cals

Save 58 Calories