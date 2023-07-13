You can easily reduce the calories of your favorite drink by switching Kronenbourg to Carlsberg or gin to vodka

According to YouGov, more than half want to be able to count calories on their alcohol.
The weight-conscious beverage drinker says it’s hard to tell how much beer, wine or spirits they’re drinking because so few producers add this info to labels.
Alcohol is a good source of calories. It contains 7 calories per gram. That’s almost as many as the 9 calories in a single gram fat.
Aishah Aishah, a GP and expert in weight loss warns that alcohol can have a negative impact on your diet.
She says: “When you consume alcohol, your body considers it a toxin and prioritises its breakdown.
“The metabolism of fat is temporarily halted until the alcohol is processed.
“Opt for lower-calorie beverages, such as light beers, dry wines or spirits mixed with soda water or diet soda.”
Alex Lloyd offers some smart swaps that will help you to stay fit while drinking.
WKD swap
WKD Blue (275ml) 228 calories
Smirnoff Ice 275ml (176 calories)
Save 52 Calories
You can get a beer
Kronenbourg 1664 (pint) 250 cals
Carlsberg (pint), 210 Cals
SAvg. 40 Cals
Bin the gin
Gordon’s G&T (250ml can) 213 cals
SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s vodka lime & soda (250ml can) 118 cals
Save 95 Calories
Slim Pimms
The calories in Archers Lemonade 250ml (can) are 215
SWAP FOR: Pimm’s and lemonade (250ml can) 160 cals
Save 55 Calories
Sherry Nice
Tesco sherry cream (70ml): 106 calories
SWAP FOR: Tesco Finest fino sherry (70ml glass) 60 cals
SAVE 46 Cals
Mali-boo
Malibu with pineapple in 250ml (195 Cals)
SWAP FOR: Bacardi Mojito (250ml can) 114 cals
Save 81 Calories
Jack it In
Can of Scrumpy Jack – 440ml – 185 Calories
Swap for: Strongbow (440ml Can) 163 Cals
Save 22 Calories
Jammy swap
Jam Shed Chardonnay (250ml glass) 196 cals
SWAP FOR: Sainsbury’s Riesling (250ml glass) 138 cals
Save 58 Calories