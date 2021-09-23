Yorkshire Ripper had ‘luxurious’ life in final years and got to buy DVD player

The Yorkshire Ripper enjoyed his final years with “enhanced” privileges and lived the ‘life of Riley’ while he was locked up in a maximum-security prison, it has recently been revealed.

Peter Sutcliffe reportedly benefited from a generous incentives scheme at HMP Frankland that meant he could live a “luxurious” life not often expected for a locked up serial killer.

Sutcliffe could increase his visitor count, shop from various catalogues, and even wear his own clothes.

He was able to gain said incentives through good behaviour – and gave him access to cash of up to £30 a week, Metro.co.uk reports.

Sutcliffe was even allowed to buy a game console but chose to use a DVD player.

The relatives of his victims repeatedly criticised the “luxury” lifestyle he was living while they were left with life-long heartbreak and trauma.







Neil Jackson was just 17-years-old when his mother, Emily Jackson, was brutally murdered by the killer in 1976.

Neil, 62, from Leeds, told Metro.co.uk: “He’s robbed the Government of thousands, if not millions.

“First he said he was mentally unwell and it meant he only spent about ten years in jail.

“After he was in prison he was looked after every day of the week while I’ve been going out to work six or seven days a week.







“He had eye treatment and all kinds of medical treatment which he should have paid for, not us.

“He’s had it given to him on a f****** plate.”

The serial killer died from coronavirus at the age of 74 on November 13, 2020.

Prison governor Lee Drummond said that all vulnerable prisoners were warned on the importance of shielding during the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March 2020, The Guardian reports.







Sutcliffe reportedly turned down the offers of being separated from other inmates at meal times.

Sutcliffe was found dead from natural causes, according to the coroner.

Addressing the victim’s families, he said: “I hope you have some sense of closure at this point and that your loved ones, the victims, may better rest in peace now that Peter Sutcliffe is dead.”

Sutcliffe’s horrific killing spree began in the 1970s but it is believed the attack on women could have started a decade earlier.







Officers finally caught him in 1981 after he had murdered 13 women.

He was sentenced in the same year to 20 years imprisonment for murders and seven attempted killings.

The MoJ said “the policy applies to all prisoners held within the custody of Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service”.

A spokesperson from the Prison Service said: “Prisoners can only purchase approved items and can have their privileges removed for poor behaviour.”