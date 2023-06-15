YNW Melly’s neck and face are tattooed with the names of murder victims, and their mothers.

YNW Melly’s trial in the 2018 double case is in full swing right now and some fans keen fans are wondering about the rapper’s tattoos on his neck and face as well as their meanings.

The 24-year old rapper faces trial on charges of murdering two rappers and friends, YNW Juvy & YNW Sakchaser.

YNW Melly – whose actual name is Jamell Maurice Demons – is charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide. The musician could face death penalty in the event of a conviction. His trial started June 2023.

Amid his ongoing trial, many fans began talking about YNW Melly’s lawyer’s ‘unprofessional’ notebook. The notebook strangely and quite awkwardly featured the phrase ‘Evil Plans and Stuff’ on the cover.

A look at YNW Melly’s unusual neck tattoo

We know from his mugshots that the rapper The Murder on My Mind has two neck tattoos. The tattoos on his neck are Jana and Jamie.

TMZ reported in 2019 that the tattoo saying Jana is a tribute to the late YNW Sakchaser aka Anthony Williams’ mother Jana Thompson. The outlet further reports that Melly was super close with Sakchaser’s family.

Bodyartguru Notes that Melly’s second neck tattoo that says Jamie is a tribute to his own mother Jamie Demons-King.

Melly’s face is covered with tattoos of late friends.

Melly had previously spoken to Melly before his friends Juvy & Sakchaser were killed. revealed He had tattoos of them on his face.

Melly explained his facial tattoos in an interview with Adam22.

“So what you got tattooed on your face, tell me about it a little bit” the host asked.

“I got Sakchaser right here, that’s my brother, that’s my twin, ” the rapper said pointing to the left side of his face.

“I got Juvy, that’s my brother,” he said pointing at the right side of his face.

Interview conducted before Juvy Sakchaser and Juvy were murdered in 2018. Melly was accompanied by the duo for the interview.

The host thinks Melly’s tattoos are of friends that have died when he shows them. He clarifies it by saying that the two friends are sitting just off-camera.

He has many more tattoos. Another tattoo, above his eyebrows, says Melvin. One depicts a broken-hearted heart. There’s a heart tattooed under one of his eyes and the number 17 under another one.

He also has ’90’s Baby’ written on one side.