YNW Melly Melly’s lawyer goes viral with his ‘unprofessional notebook’

YNW Melly’s lawyer’s notebook has gone viral on Twitter and more after she lifted up the cover revealing a hilarious phrase, that people think it might be a little inappropriate for the rapper’s trial.

This week, YNW Melanie, whose true name is Jamell demons is being tried for double-murder, a charge he has been arrested for in 2019.

The jury was not selected until the end of the month. The 24-year-old man has already been in Broward County Jail 4 years. YNW melly could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty. This is because Governor Ron Desantis changed legislation.

The rapper pleads not guilty.

Those who are watching YNW Melly’s trial live were a little thrown off yesterday as his defense lawyer revealed the front cover of her notebook. Twitter is awash with reactions.

YNW Melly’s lawyer’s notebook has a hilarious front cover

Often in court, lawyers cover their mouths when speaking to their clients to hide what they’re saying. There are lots of reasons for doing this, especially in YNW Melly’s trial as it is constantly being live-streamed.

Again, it’s not uncommon for lawyers to use notebooks to do this as it’s always in front of them.

However, it’s a little less usual for the notebooks to have ‘Evil Plans and Stuff’ written on the front of them.

Unfortunately, this was the case for YNW Melly’s lawyer. She Show the Notebook People watching at home will understand. It’s uncertain if she attempts to hide what’s on the cover, but even if that was what the defense lawyer was trying to do, the cover was still very obvious.

Now, people can’t decide if the incident was funny or if it was unprofessional for the lawyer to bring it to court.

Twitter reacts to “Evil Plans and Stuff” notebook

As soon as they saw the notebook, everyone rushed onto Twitter to share their opinions and see what others were saying.

Let’s just say that reactions were mixed on the incident.

Many found the charges and trials funny.

“Dr Evil energy lol.”

“When your defense attorney is the ops,” another joked.

“He must’ve missed a payment,” said someone else.

Some people were shocked by the entire situation.

“Why would you EVER bring that to court with you? OMG!!!!”

“Lol she overlooked that notebook Fa sho,” one replied, suggesting that the lawyer just didn’t think.

“The whole world just facepalmed so hard,” said another.

It’s a big mistake!

Other people believe that the notebook was not professional

Though we all love a quirky notebook, there’s a time and a place, especially if you’re a lawyer.

Lots of people who have seen the cover think that even if it was an honest mistake, YNW Melly’s lawyer’s notebook should never have been in that courtroom.

“Probably not the best choice… You know… For a capital murder trial,” a viewer tweeted.

Others thought that even before the notebook something not quite right was going on, “The laughing and secret chats are beyond unprofessional. I can’t believe what I am watching.”

Many also said that this was not an attractive look for the juries. It’s likely to have picked up on the problematic cover as well.

Trial continues now as jury members try to determine a verdict. According to the new legislation it is not necessary to have a unanimous verdict to give the death sentence.