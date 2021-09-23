Yet Another ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Courtship May Be Brewing: What is going on Between Trace Bates and Lydia Romeike?

Bringing Up Bates fans think there’s another courtship in the works. Lawson Bates currently has a serious relationship with Tiffany Espensen. Travis Clark has proposed to Katie Bates. They will marry in December. Esther Keyes, Nathan Bates, and Nathan Bates will wed in October.

Lawson will propose to his fans, but they are waiting patiently. In the meantime, you should keep an eye out for another courtship.

Bringing Up Bates family drops hints about a courtship.

On Tuesday, the Bates family celebrated Zach’s wife Whitney’s birthday. They hosted a massive party for Whitney and invited many family members. Trace Bates can also be seen getting close to a young woman in some photos.

On Reddit, internet sleuths have determined that Trace is hanging out with Lydia Romeike in several photos. One user writes, “Went down a rabbit hole and def looks like her. Same nose. She has a photography business, has taken lots of photos for Josie, grew up in a big family. Notably lives in East Tennessee (unlike Chaney). Seems to fit the profile.”

Based on the photos, fans think that the pair could be together. Carlin Bates uploaded this video. Trace, Lydia, and Trace can be seen sitting together on the couch. Another video shows Trace and Lydia standing next to one another.

Fans noticed that the two appeared to be comfortable together and seemed close. So, it’s possible that they are courting, or they are at least interested in each other. You can see the pair side by side in all the photos and videos taken at the party.

Who is Lydia Romeike

According to Fundamentalists Fandom, the Romeike family is from Germany. She’s one of seven kids. Lydia is 23 years old, and Trace is 24.

Trace also follows Lydia on Instagram, further confirming their possible connection. However, the Bates family hasn’t confirmed or denied the speculation about Trace and Lydia. So, there’s no way to know for sure whether they’re together. However, if they’re genuinely engaged, a family announcement will be made soon.

Are you a believer that Trace Bates is courting Lydia Romeike? Are you able to think of another explanation for the photos? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.