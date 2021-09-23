Yemen’s 200ft deep ‘Well of Hell’ to be explored for first time as terrified locals fear its home to EVIL SPIRITS

A 200FT deep “Well of Hell” in Yemen has been explored for the first time ever as terrified locals fear it could be home to evil spirits.

Cave divers bravely made their first descent into the 100ft wide desert hole in Al-Mahra’s eastern province.

5 Locals consider the well as the ‘gate to hell’ and won’t even talk about it in fear of bad luck Credit: Newsflash

5 The massive hole is officially known as the Well of Barhout Credit: AFP

5 Many locals are convinced the natural wonder is a prison for demons Credit: AFP

The massive hole is officially known as the Well of Barhout, with many locals convinced the natural wonder is a prison for demons.

For centuries, stories have circulated about mythical figures called jinns or “genies” living in the well. Many consider it to be the gate to hell.

Many locals fear the huge pit and are scared to visit it.

There are rumors of evil spirits lurking in the cave, and the foul and toxic smells emanating from it have only bolstered these stories.

Divers from Oman Cave Exploration Team found cave pearls, dead animals, and snakes. They did not find any supernatural signs.

“There were snakes, but they won’t bother you unless you bother them,” Mohammed al-Kindi is a professor of geology at the German University of Technology, Oman.

Kindi was one of eight cavers who plunged into the cave while two others stayed at the top.

Footage showed cave formations with grey and lime green cave pearls. These were formed by dripping rainwater.

“Passion drove us to do this, and we felt that this is something that will reveal a new wonder and part of Yemeni history,” Kindi also runs a consulting firm for mining and petroleum.

We have yet to analyse the samples, which included soil, soil, and water from some deceased animals.

“There were dead birds, which does create some bad odours, but there was no overwhelming bad smell.”

‘A MYSTERIOUS SITUATION’

Yemeni officials said they did not know what lay in the depths of the pit, which they estimated to be “millions and millions” of years old, and said they had never reached the bottom.

“We have gone to visit the area and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 metres down,” Salah Babhair was director general of Mahra’s geological survey, and mineral resources authority. He made the remarks in June.

“We noticed strange things inside. We also smelled something strange… It’s a mysterious situation.”

While some have suggested that the well might be a supervolcano, which could eventually erupt as there is no scientific evidence supporting this theory, others are more skeptical.

Others have wondered if the hole is a pingo, a type of geological phenomenon which recently cropped up in the Yamal Peninsula in Russia in the last decade.

In 2014, Chris Fogwill, Keele University Professor of Glaciology and Palaeoclimatology, suggested the well was a collapsed pingo, which happens when an ancient ice formation collapses.

Fogwill told the Daily Mail: “The erosion around the edge suggests it is not new.”

5 A team of cave divers have explored the well for the first time Credit: AFP

5 Footage showed cave formations and grey and lime-green cave pearls, formed by dripping water Credit: Newsflash