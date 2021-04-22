Yellowstone season 4: Release date, Cast and Future of the Dutton family

A storyline that portrays country-side living and borderline conflict in a sublime manner stand as one of Paramount’s highest performing productions. The series was renewed for a fourth season way ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

‘Yellowstone’ first met the screens in 2018, where the story surrounds the Dutton family, who own a large cattle ranch. Not only do they run through a series of internal issues within their own family, but they are also exposed to numerous conflicts that threaten their stronghold over the borders of their land. The upcoming season could very well conclude the long-standing struggle faced by the Duttons and finally provide some peace for both the fans and the fictional characters.

Yellowstone season 4 release date

There has been no official announcement in any form regarding the release of season 4, but fans could expect to see their favorite characters somewhere around June 2021. In recent events, ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner teased the release of season 4 in his Instagram post. Another noteworthy fact is that specific sources have confirmed the production unit has wrapped up filming of the series.

Yellowstone: Future of the series

There has been no renewal of the drama series for further seasons past what has already been made. This does not essentially mean the end of an era for the hit series, but there is also no cause to deny the speculation surrounding that season 4 will be the last time that fans would get to witness the Dutton family.

Yellowstone Season 4 cast and expectation

Things took to a turn when false speculations were surrounding the leaving of Kevin Costner. Still, it was immediately rectified once he showed his fans that he was more excited about the project than they had wrongly presumed. Whereas the other cast members can likely be retained as no official announcements regarding the lineup have been released.

Overall, there is much anticipation for how the characters face the challenges set up in previous seasons and believe that the season could be a farewell.