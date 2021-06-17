Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else

The upcoming fourth season of Yellowstone is about to release sometime in 2021. Paramount Network is yet to come with a release date for the forthcoming season. According to the series’ history, the previous season has been released on Father’s Day.

If the fourth season’s release follows the same suit, it will release on 20 June 2021. There is a highly likely chance that the fourth season will not follow the same date for release.

Yellowstone Season 4: Why is the release date postponed?

The modern-day famous Western melodrama curated by Taylor Sheridan regularly airs on the US’ The Paramount Network. The finale of the third season was quite intense. Many precedented fatalities are yet to follow in more seasons to come.

In the third season, the family of John Dutton, portrayed by the legendary actor Kevin Costner was targetted by assassins of unknown origin. Now, the series fans are waiting to find out what is in store for the Dutton family.

Yellowstone Season 4: Delay in Release Date

There are several questions regarding the release date of the fourth season. As mentioned earlier, the network is yet to confirm the release date, so the status is still the same.

Other speculations suggest that the series is still filming. Moreover, that is the reason the release has been pushed. Additionally, a user on Reddit said that the fan base has already accepted the fact that the fourth season will not release on the 20th of June 2021.

Yellowstone Season 4: Cast

The series features Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, Kelsey Asbiille, Gil Birmingham, Taylor Sheridan, and Wes Bentley. The series is about a powerful and utterly patriarchal family made up of ranchers.

The series first premiered back on the 20th of June 2018 and has been a hit among the fans. The hype for the release of the fourth season is at its peak at the time of writing.