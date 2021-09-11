Yellowstone Season 4 Full Trailer for is Released Before the 2-Hour Premiere!

Each product was independently chosen by our editorial staff. We might receive commissions for some of the links that lead to products on this site. All promotions are subject to retailer terms and availability.

After leaving many characters in limbo YellowstoneSeason 4 promises to be exciting “everybody pays.”Two months before the premiere of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network series, the trailer for the fourth season was released. Season 4 is already raising the stakes.

The trailer, which is only a minute long, begins with three assassination attempts in Season 3’s finale. However, it doesn’t reveal the fates of John Dutton and Beth Dutton. Instead, fans will have to wait until November’s two-hour Season 4 premiere to see if any of their favorites are alive. However, the trailer shows a disturbing glimpse of Garrett Randall (Patton Oswalt’s biological father of Jamie). Oswalt was promoted to series regular in July and Oswalt’s appearance on the series is not good news for any characters. Garrett can be heard saying in a voiceover: “Fair, moral: Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they’d stolen.”Jamie then questions, “What about right or wrong?” Garrett replies, “there’s no such thing.”

Fans also got a glimpse at Jacki Weaver in the trailer. She will be appearing as Caroline Warner, the CEO and chief executive of Market Equities. Market Equities is trying to overthrow John Dutton’s control on his Montana ranch. Piper Perabo will join her as Season 4’s new addition. Piper, who was previously seen on Coveted Affairs, will play the role of Summer Higgins. She is a protester against the state-funded police force protecting industrialized farming and the death of animals. Kathryn Kelly from Nashville will play Emily, a veterinarian tech who falls in love with a Dutton ranchman.

There will be many returning faces, in addition to Season 4’s newcomers. Yellowstone Kevin Costner stars alongside Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes as well as Jefferson White, Cole Hauser, and Wes Bentley. Gil Birmingham is also in the role. 101 Studios co-produced the series, which was co-created with John Linson and Sheridan. Executive produced by Art Linson and Sheridan, Costner as well as John Linson and Art Linson.

YellowstoneSeason 4 will kick off with a season premiere of two episodes on Sunday, November 7th on Paramount Network. Sheridan’s new series Mayor of KingstownParamount+ will broadcast the premiere on Sunday, 14 November with the following: YellowstonePrequel 1883Paramount+ will broadcast ‘The Message’ on Sunday, December 19. You can subscribe to Paramount+.