Yeat’s track Rich Minion from new Minions movie has fans hooked

The soundtrack features Yeat, Rapper 2022 Minions – The Rise of GrThe latest film in the franchise is titled.

Noah Olivier Smith is also known by the stage name Yeat. His mixtape made him famous 4L and his debut studio album Up 2 Më.

After his song, he gained even more popularity U Could Tëll Was featured in an episode the HBO drama series Euphoria.

Now, fast forward to summer 2022 and Yeat is once more in the headlines because one of his songs is featured in Minions’ new movie.

Yeat’s song Rich Minion features in new Minions film

Yeat has had a great time after he was included in the soundtrack to the Minions movie with his single Rich Minion. The track was teased under the title Luh Minion – Count MoneyLast week.

The film is out on July 1st 2022 and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, who has worked with Yeat, said that he wanted to use the rapper’s music in the new film.

“I’m doing a trailer for the Minions movie and I convinced them to let me use Yeat for the soundtrack,”Cole Bennett wrote the following in a tweet last week.

Yeat previewed the song in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. On Tuesday (June 28), Lyrical Lemonade’s official Twitter profile shared a trailer of the new film which features the track.

“When life gives you [lemons], go [bananas],” Minions’ official Twitter handle Jokes in a post about the partnership.

Rich Minion is a favorite of many

The collaboration was welcomed warmly by many fans. One person commented under the YouTube clip: “This is the best crossover of the 21st century.”

A second fan commented: “Cole [Bennett] deserves an award for this masterpiece,”While another wrote: “Yeat speaks minion in his music so this collab was perfect.”

Someone else added: “This generation is absolutely insane. Never in my life I’d expect Yeat to score a movie! This is dope.”

A fourth fan called in: “This is a huge [win] for Cole!! To see him do videos for underground artists and now doing a trailer for a major motion picture Minions!!”

Here are some facts about collaboration

Lyrical lemonade and Minions have collaborated in official merchandise.

The record label’s founder Cole Bennett directed a trailer for the film and Lyrical Lemonade x Minions merch will be released on Wednesday, June 29th.

You can purchase the entire collection of jackets and tees as well as hoodies, hoodies, plushies, and many more through this link. Lyrical Lemonade’s official website.

In a statement posted on its website, the record label stated that: “Most of our fans know that we don’t do collaborations often, but when we do, it’s usually something that makes a memorable moment. I’m sure at no point did anyone ever expect Lyrical Lemonade to collaborate with the Minions, but here we are!”

