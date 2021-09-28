Yazzmin Newell Joins AMC’s ‘Moonhaven’ As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree) is set as a series regular opposite Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan and Ayelet Zurer in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven.

Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.

The suspense thriller focuses on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Newell will play Sonda Cruz, second in command to Moonhaven’s political leader Maite Voss (Zurer).

In addition to McDonald and Monaghan, Manganiello joins previously cast Joe Manganiello as Tomm Schultz, Kadeem Hardison as Arlo Noon and Amara Karan as Indira Mare.

Newell’s credits include director Shola Amoo’s feature drama, The Last Tree, the Channel 4 series Close To Me, and the Netflix series The Irregulars. She is repped by APA, Crimson Media, and Peach House Ltd. In the UK.