“Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 Watch Online For Free

“Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 is officially out. Unlike the regular horror series, “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” delivers short terrifying tales to amaze the audience. The first few seasons were a treat for both the anime and horror genre show lovers. So, finally, after a long wait, the ninth season has dropped. So, if you are craving to watch “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 online for free, check out the complete article.

“Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories”, popularly titled “Theatre of Darkness” is one of the top-rated Japanese anime directed by Tomoya Takashima. Coming under the production of ILCA, all the episodes present a blend of beautiful animation representing the kamishibai story-telling method. Every season of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” offers a collection of short tales defining some fictional horror incidents. The first season of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” dropped on TV Tokyo on July 14, 2013, and it received tons of good reviews, which helped the show to continue a rally for over 8 years. Season 8 arrived on January 10, 2021, and now the ninth installment has created hype among the show’s fans. To watch Season 9 of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” online for free check out the details below.

Where To Watch “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 Online?

The first episode of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 has officially landed on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll. “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 1 Episode 1 dropped on July 12, 2021, and got an incredible rating of 7.1/10 stars on IMDb.

How To Watch “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 For Free Online?

“Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. If the streaming service is not available in your country or region. You can choose a trusted VPN to watch all episodes of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9 online. However, to watch the latest installment, users need to have a premium membership of Crunchyroll. The platform offers a monthly subscription of $7.99 + taxes. So, you can grab a membership account and access unlimited movies and shows on the platform.

But, if you don’t want to purchase a Crunchyroll membership, you can also try the free 14-day trial option to watch all episodes of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9. You can simply create your Crunchyroll account and fill in your payment details. The platform will not charge you for the first two weeks, but your account will be auto-renewed after the free trial period gets over. But no worries as Crunchyroll offers an exclusive any time cancellation option. So, you can cancel your membership before the expiry of the trial days.

“Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 10 Release Date – Will There Be A New Season

Renewal Updates – No Renewed (Last Updated on July 26, 2021)

As of now, “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” is not yet renewed for the tenth installment. Season 9 has recently landed and we hope the makers have more thrilling stories in their bucket. So, with the success of “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 9, we can speculate a speedy comeback of the show with Season 10. Make sure to follow us as we will be the first to inform you about the creator’s decisions on “Yami Shibai: Japanese Ghost Stories” Season 10.