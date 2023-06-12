Xbox fans go wild at announcements from Xbox Games Showcase – here’s everything revealed

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
IT’S summer showcase season, and finally Xbox is taking its turn.

Following PlayStation’s huge showcase last month, Xbox provided fans with three hours of upcoming games.

All the trailers we saw at Xbox Games Showcase.

1

All the trailers we saw at Xbox Games Showcase.Credit: Xbox

This included an hour dedicated just to Starfield, an open-world space adventure.

If you want a round up of all the announcements we’ve seen so far you can also check up our showcase catch up.

Here’s everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase.

Xbox Games Showcase – Out soon

  • Fallout 76 Atlantic City – out now
  • The Elder Scrolls Online Nectrom Shadow over Morrowind – June 20, 2023

Xbox Games Showcase – Mid-2023

  • Sea of Thieves x Monkey Island – July 20, 2023
  • Overwatch 2 update – August 10, 2023
  • Carbon Black 1TB Series S – September 1, 2023
  • Starfield – September 6, 2023
  • Payday 3 – September 21, 2023
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – September 26, 2023

Xbox Games Showcase – Late-2023

  • Forza Motorsport – October 10, 2023
  • Cities Skylines 2 – October 24, 2023
  • Dune x Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion – November 3, 2023
  • Persona 5 Tactica – November 17, 2023
  • Jusant – Late 2023

Xbox Games Showcase – 2024 and beyond

  • Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024
  • Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth – Early 2024
  • Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024
  • Star Wars Outlaws – 2024
  • 33 Immortals – 2024
  • Avowed – 2024
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024
  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 – 2024
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg – 2024
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio – 2024
  • Towerborn – 2024
  • Fable
  • South of Midnight
  • Path of the Goddess
  • Clockwork

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

