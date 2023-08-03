Xbox fans furious as award-winning game disappears from gaming libraries – grab it now

XBOX is removing an incredibly highly-rated game from its library.

Fans are shocked by the news, and are rushing to download and play while they still can.

1 A sequel for Death Stranding is currently in the works.

There are four games leaving the Xbox Game Pass in August, but one of them is very disappointing for Xbox owners.

Death Stranding is the critically-acclaimed game from Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series.

It features well-known actors such as Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus in the starring roles.

Reedus plays Sam, a courier who delivers goods across an unforgiving landscape swarming with spirits called Beached Things.

Like the Metal Gear Solid series, it is known for its extraordinary storytelling and unbelievable scenarios.

Death Stranding is joined by three other games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15, 2023.

Also leaving the service this month is Edge of Eternity, a JRPG-style turn-based action adventure.

Midnight Fight Express is a highly-rated beat ‘em up, where you play a former member of the criminal underworld who slowly gets dragged back into his old ways.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is another big-name game that is being removed from the service.

Released only last year, it’s a mix of turn-based strategy and real-time tactics set in the Warhammer universe.

There isn’t long left to grab and play these games, and even if you download them before August 15, they will become unavailable after this day.

Death Stranding is a big, beefy game to play, so you would need to start soon if you are hoping to see the end before the deadline.

There are also six games on Game Pass that are being added this month, so you can try those out instead.

Here is the full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

Leaving on August 15 Death Stranding – PC Edge of Eternity – Cloud, console and PC Midnight Fight Express – Cloud, console and PC Total War: Warhammer 3 – PC



Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.