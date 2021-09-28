X Factor Singer Andrea Martin Married? What Was Her Cause Of Death?

ANDREA Martin was known as an American R&B singer-songwriter and producer.

It was announced on September 27, 2021, that she tragically passed away at the age of 49.

Was singer Andrea Martin married?

Born April 14, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, Martin was known for writing hit songs for artists like Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Angie Stone, Sean Kingston, and 2008 X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

Martin is a well-known artist, but little information about her family has been available. However, there are no reports that Martin married anyone.

According to reports, she was single at the time her death occurred.

What was Andrea Martin’s cause?

Martin’s death was announced in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’ ” The statement was as follows: “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion, and understanding during this time,” The statement went on. “Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements.”

Martin’s longtime writing partner Ivan Matias also confirmed the news after posting a picture of Martin with the caption, “Rest in Paradise To Andrea Martin. My childhood friend & songwriting partner. She was extraordinary.”

Despite being confirmed, no cause has been released at this time.

What songs did Andrea Martin write?

Martin has written many songs over the years for different artists.

Some of her most notable songs include:

Angie Stone (“Wish I Didn’t Miss You”)

Monica (“Before you Walk Out of My Life”)

Toni Braxton (“I Love Me Some Him”)

En Vogue (“Don’t Let Go (Love)”)

Leona Lewis (“Better in Time”)

SWV (“You’re the One”)

Sean Kingston (“Face Drop”)

Nelly (“Fly Away”)

Prior to her death, Martin also released her own album, The Best Of Me, in 1998 under Sony’s Arista Records.

“Sing from the heart. I don’t care if it’s rock, country or whatever, those are the best records that come from the heart,” Martin addressed the ASCAP Expo 2011 panel. “It’s okay to go in the booth and just to freestyle.”