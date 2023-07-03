Wynter Cole Smith missing updates — Amber alert issued for girl, 2, as Michigan cops hunt man suspected of kidnapping

POLICE have issued an amber warning for a missing two-year-old girl who is believed to have been kidnapped.

Michigan cops are searching for Rashad Maleek Trice who is wanted for the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith.

The pair were last seen on Sunday night with police calling this a “very urgent situation.”

If you have any information that could aid the search call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Follow our Wynter Cole Smith blog for news and updates…