Wyclef and Lauryn Hill Reunited to Perform Fugees Songs At Essence Fest

The Fugees were reunited (partially) as Wyclef and Lauryn Jean surprised everyone by performing four songs together at Friday’s Essence Festival.

Midway through Wyclef’s unannounced set at the city’s Caesars Superdome, Hill emerged onstage to first perform “Killing Me Softly”Before being joined by her Fugees bandmate, she was solo. The Score’s “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” “Ready or Not.” 

Unlike the Fugees’ short-lived reunion in 2021, Pras was not in attendance. The trio announced plans to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of in September 2021. The ScoreTheir first joint appearance in 15 years. 

However, after an eight-song comeback set at a Global Citizen event in New York days later – their first show together since 2006 – the Fugees ultimately postponed their fall reunion tour due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The delayed trek was cancelled two months later.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,”The Fugees made the statement in a statement. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.”

They continued: “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Friday’s Essence Festival appearance, however, has reignited hopes of a full-fledged Fugees reunion in the near-future.

