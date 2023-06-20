WWE’s Chelsea Green Caught in Unhinged Videos Being a Total “Karen”

Chelsea Green has taken her role of WWE’s “Karen”, to a new level. The WWE Raw The 32-year-old wrestler returned to the giant sports entertainment company at the Royal Rumble event in January. Since then, she has developed a negative character, which often results in her losing her temper over anything that does not go her way. Adam Pearce has been her “manager”, but these days she is causing havoc beyond the WWE arenas.

The episode that aired on Monday was WWE RawA video package which preceded Green’s and her tag-team partner Sonya deville’s bout showed Green flipping out at various public places. The professional wrestler yells, confrontations someone on the road and even throws an exercise ball to gym customers. This hilarious video (which was done in TikTok style) showed Green, who’s married to Matt Cardona a wrestler, really putting her characters into action. Keep watching to find out what the fans thought.