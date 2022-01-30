WWE Royal Rumble 2022 results – Knoxville impresses with Lesnar & Rousey win

JackassJohnny Knoxville, the star of WWE Royal Rumble, entered history on Saturday. But he wasn’t alone in the men’s version of the match.

The match was won by the 50-year-old stuntman and actor, who entered at number 9. He lasted just one minute 26 seconds. This was far longer than any other participant.

Knoxville wore a strange red and white outfit and went straight for Sami Zayn, his opponent on the screen. Many felt that he was throwing better punches than the rest of the wrestlers.

























Knoxville was unable to make it to the match due to being double-teamed by AJ Styles & Montez Ford. He was then kicked out by Sami Zayn, who was also eliminated moments later.





Later, Knoxville did tease Fans can look forward to another clash between the pair later on. Knoxville’s new movie is his for now. Jackass ForeverWhich movie will be shown in the cinemas on the 4th of February?

Knoxville was not the only celebrity to make an appearance in the match. Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico also appeared. The 27-year old had previously competed at Wrestlemania last year and was impressive in managing to last seven minutes, eliminating Sheamus as well as Dolph Ziggler.

After losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier that night, Brock Lesnar won the fight and he was forced out. He will have the opportunity to rematch Lashley at Wrestlemania or take on his long-term rival Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship.

In the women’s Royal Rumble it was Ronda Rousey (an ex-UFC star) who won. She hasn’t competed in a WWE Ring since 2019. Rousey entered at 28 and defeated five other women to earn her spot at Wrestlemania.





Royal Rumble Results in Full:

WWE Championship: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns via DQ

Ronda Rousey wins women’s Royal Rumble match

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Doudrop

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley wins. Brock Lesnar

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeat. Maryse and The Miz

Brock Lesnar wins men’s Royal Rumble match.