WWE Indi Hartwell Who Is She Dating? NXT

Professional wrestling is all about having a strong personality. One might even argue that it is essential. It’s even more important than the athletic feats these athletes achieve.
This could be the reason why fans want to know who WWE NXT star Indi Hartwell’s dating in real life.
Indi Hartwell is dating? It is Dexter Lumis.
NXT has been developing a romantic storyline between Indi and Dexter for a few weeks now. Dexter, who is a painfully silent person, was trying to get Indi’s attention. Dexter even took part in a Love Her or Lose Her contest against Johnny Gargano, but lost. Dexter and Indi should have ended their potential romance, but love can’t be stopped.
Dexter and Indi were able to have a funny date the following week after Indi had kissed Dexter. Then, on a recent episode of WWE NXT, Indi proposed to Dexter in the middle of the ring. Dexter agreed to the proposal in character and they are now engaged.
This is a real-life pro-wrestling relationship.
If you grew up watching WWE in the ’80s and early ’90s, you know that Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were married. Debra and Stone Cold Steve Austin were a couple in real life while they worked together. Is this true for Indi and Dexter, too?
It seems they are sticking with kayfabe in real life. While not much is known about Indi’s personal and professional life, it is clear that she is engaged to Dexter Lumis. Do they really live together? Not necessarily.
While there’s a possibility that Indi and Dexter are dating in real life, some fans pointed out that it probably isn’t true. This could very well be a performance between the two. In the end, WWE is all entertainment and manufacturing storylines.
Then there’s the fact that Dexter is 12 years Indi’s senior. Although this is not a limiting factor in love, many people don’t view Indi and Dexter together as a couple. This may be why they have such a funny relationship.