WTFilms Launches “Apache: Gang of Paris” at Unifrance RDV

Paris-based sales agent WTFilms, which specializes in genre movies, is presenting Romain Quirot’s sophomore feature film, “Apache: Gang of Paris,”At the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, Paris

This movie is a revenge movie that takes place in Paris in the early 20th century, when rival gangs were wrecking havoc. The term apache was used to describe street gangs in Paris at that time. “It’s a modern stylish and raw revenge movie,” says WTFilms’ Gregory Chambet. “We hope it will offer a renewal of the French action thriller genre, as Christophe Gans did with ‘Brotherhood of the Wolves’.”

Quirot’s freshman pic, cosmic road movie “The Last Journey,”Jean Reno starred in the film, which was awarded Best Film at Sitges 2020.

WTFilms’ slate also includes Quentin Dupieux’s “Incredible but True,”It is the continuation of his giant fly-playing comedy in Venice. “Mandibles,” that starred French comedy duo Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais.

Starring Alain Chabat and Léa Drucker, “Incredible by True”The story follows a couple who move to their dream home in Parisian suburbs, only to discover that there is a secret tunnel under the ground.

“We aim to build on the success of Dupieux’s previous film ’Mandibles,’ which was a very successful title,”Chambet: “and rightly so thanks to Venice, which has been ‘the’ festival least affected by the pandemic and a great place for buzz over the past two years.”

WTFilms has signed a joint sale agreement with Wild Bunch “Mandibles”In mid 2020, the company had sales in multiple territories, including the U.S. and U.K.

Chambet claims that French-language films are experiencing renewed market interest despite lower theatrical admissions due to the pandemic.

“Genre films perform really well digitally and also with specialized streamers such as Shudder,”Chambet. “Even foreign language genre pics are working well in English-speaking territories these days.”

Chambet stated that he is on the lookout now for genre series formats.

WTFilms’ lineup includes several horror pics, including Gregory Beghin’s horror thriller “Deep Fear,”French-Belgian studio Black Swan Tales.

WTFilms will be screening the first footage of the ambitious horror comedy at the Rendez-vous. “Year of the Shark,”By the Boukherma Brothers, whose previous pic is here “Teddy,”France saw around 50,000 admissions

“As with most French genre movies, ‘Teddy’ had a modest French success, but it sold really well internationally,”Chambet. “We have great genre directors in France and their films are more appreciated by genre audiences outside France than in our own country.”