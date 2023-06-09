World’s most efficient cruise ship is piloted by AI with ‘retractable solar sails’ for zero-emission boating

In a few short years, ARTIFICIAL Intelligence-powered cruise ships inspired by sustainability will be on the seas.

Hurtigruten, a Norwegian cruise liner, revealed on Wednesday the design concept for its first ever zero emission ship. The vessel will feature impressive technology.

3 On the ship, retractable sails 164 feet tall will provide wind and solar power. Credit:

3 As they finalize their design, the cruise ship should be in Norwegian waters by 2030. Credit:

Hurtigruten has dubbed it “the world’s most energy-efficient cruise ship,” per the Press Release.

Cruise ships are expected to arrive in Norwegian waters by 2030. Production will begin in 2027, and the final blueprint is due by 2026.

“Following a rigorous feasibility study, we have pinpointed the most promising technologies for our groundbreaking future cruise ships,” Hedda Felin, the CEO of Hurtigruten Norway said in the release.

“We are committed to delivering a ship that surpasses all others in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability within just a few years.”

It will be the world’s first cruise ship to self-maneuver by using artificial intelligence, similar to an aircraft cockpit.

It will also feature 60-watt batteries that will be charged with renewable energy.

Wind and solar power will be generated by retractable sails 164 feet tall, located on board the vessel.

The solar is comprised of 1500m² of photovoltaic panels and there will be a wind surface of 750m², per the company.

Currently, the company’s researchers are looking into what best technologies to use to accomplish the concept design.

Hurtigruten is working with VARD which is a design and shipbuilding company behind the concept visuals.

“We are developing the concept for a very innovative cruise design and researching to find the optimal design methods suitable for zero-emission ships,” Henrik Burvang, Research and Innovation Manager at VARD said in the release.

“The streamlined shape, with its innovative hull and propulsion solutions, not only reduces energy demand but also increases passenger comfort. In the process, we are developing new design tools and exploring new technologies for energy efficiency.”

It will be a revolutionary design, as current cruise ships are the dirtiest way to travel.

It is because of the large amount of fuel used and tons of waste generated.

The noise they produce disturbs the life of marine animals.