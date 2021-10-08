Woody Harrelson punched a man in self-defense at Watergate Hotel

Academy Award-nominated actor Woody Harrelson struck a man in self-defense during a physical altercation on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel on Wednesday night, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY.

According to the report by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, a man lunged towards Harrelson, 60, and attempted to grab his neck following a “verbal dispute.”

Acting in “defense of himself,” Harrelson punched the man. The police report was based off several eyewitnesses accounts.

The unidentified man, who witnesses described to police as “intoxicated,” was taking pictures of Harrelson and his daughter, prompting Harrelson to request the person to delete the photos, according to police. That verbal dispute prompted the physical altercation. Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation into the altercation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet. The man’s name will be released if there are charges.

Movies:‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ wreaks havoc on box office with $90.1 million

Harrelson’s publicist did not immediately return calls made by USA TODAY Friday morning.

Harrelson, known for his Academy Award-nominated roles in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “The Messenger,” was in Washington filming “The White House Plumbers,” an HBO series centered on the Watergate scandal. In this fall’s superhero blockbuster “Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021),” Harrelson plays villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.