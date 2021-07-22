WOO! Transformers: War For Cybertron Season 3 is Coming to Netflix this Week!

In June 2021, the Netflix prequel TV Series, Transformers: War for Cybertron’s third and final season was unveiled by Netflix. Moreover, the third season is called Kingdom, and it will be the final installment in the Netflix trilogy. As the last season was due for its release sometime in July 2021, the final installment is only a few days away.

Transformers: War for Cybertron has been nothing less than a wild ride for the makers and fans alike. The prequel to the original Transformers series showcases the intense war between Decepticons and the Autobots in their home planet, Cybertron.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: Date of Release

The long-time fans of Transformers: War for Cybertron series will not have to wait a long time for the trilogy’s final installment to drop. Transformers: War for Cybertron will be premiering on Netflix next week on the 29th of July 2021. So far, Netflix has unveiled two brand-new posters for Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom.

The third season will be released one year after the premiere of Siege, the first-ever installment in Netflix’s trilogy. Just like the previous installment, Kingdom will feature six episodes and each spans for half an hour.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: Plot

At the time of writing, Netflix is yet to provide a plot for the forthcoming third season of Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom. The story will continue from the first couple of seasons as Optimus Prime and the leader of Decepticon, Megatron, want to protect their homeworld and at the same time unify their people.

In their attempts to save their home planet, Autobots and Decepticons must even consider killing off their platform and then keep it. So, how the story will come to an end will be covered in the third season. For a long time now, fans have wanted to understand what happened during the Cybertron war. It seems all the questions will be answered in a week.