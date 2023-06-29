Women stuns flight passengers with extreme hygiene on board

One passenger on an airplane was shocked by the woman’s excessive personal hygiene regimen.

She was travelling from Australia. LondonReddit user’shared her hygiene routine for passengers.

2 Online, passengers brushing their teeth during flights has divided opinion in the past (stock photo) Credit: Getty

Unnamed women wrote about her experience Reddit: A post about a Reddit user.

She stated: “I flew 14 hours from New York to London. The Next Generation of adversity I was with an Australian couple.

“I fell to sleep, and then I woke up when the girl was brushing her hair.” From her seat?!

Then she spit into a cup and shook her toothbrush up in the air for it to be dried. And then, the cup remained there in that position for about four hours.

There were 3 rows of toilets right in front me, and they were free.

The photo was also posted on Reddit.

The photo shows a pot of water, with an ice lolly sticking out.

There are still no comments from other users on this post. It was uploaded more than 28 days ago.

Elaine Swann, a former flight attendant has already weighed in.

She said thatSeattle TimesDo not groom yourself in your chair if your needs include your mouth.

This behaviour belongs in the bathroom.

Gilbert Ott of God Save The Points, the website that offers flight tips, and travel expert, advises passengers to avoid using water while on a plane.

You can also find out more about the following:The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each otherYou shouldn’t either.

The water in the tanks of airplanes is a Petri dish, containing every bacterium and parasite known to man.

The passenger is not the only one who has taken care of his dental health during an airplane flight.

In 2020, the nascent era of space exploration will be back. You can also find out more about the man by clicking here. He was caught on camera brushing teeth while in flight, which sparked a debate online.

The image shared onYou can also InstagramThe older passenger is wearing headphones while sitting on his seat in economy.

He is cleaning his teeth with a brush while looking away from the camera. It’s not clear how or where he spilt out the toothpaste after.

April, who posted the image, wrote: “In all my years of flying, I’ve literally never seen someone brush their damn teeth on the plane.”

Others didn’t think it was a big deal and thought the man was simply practicing good hygiene.

Meanwhile, a woman was also caught flossing her teeth while waiting at the airport terminal, much to the disgust of other travellers.

Having dental work before a flight could even cause a lot of pain due to the change in air pressure, according to a flight attendant.