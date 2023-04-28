Women say that it is’so relatable.’ I am a gymgirl – while I was recording my jump lunges, something very awkward occurred.

Unexpected pop while jumping on her lunges. This is what a GYM girl experienced.

Women find her “awkward” fitness experience to be “so relatable”.

Both women were wearing the same workout outfits and doing jumping squats side by side.

Julie asked: “Ready?” Camilla grimaced and shook the head. Camilla wasn’t ready for the next thing to happen either.

Two fitness lovers knelt, switched legs and shot up.

Camilla was on her period, but she kept up with Julie just fine — until she couldn’t.

Something suddenly appeared when she changed legs.

As she realized the tampon was out, her upper body was suddenly jolted.

She laughed, “My tampon came out.”

Have you ever experienced this?

The woman was shocked and clutched her legs together as she walked off.

Camilla, you deserve a pat on the back for going to the gym even though Aunt Fl is visiting. “The willpower required is amazing,” wrote a woman who was surprised.

A fan stated: “That’s got to be the most relatable stuff I’ve ever witnessed.”

“I don’t use tampons, but when your pad shift,” another woman admitted.

A woman said, “The truth about working out during your period.”

A viewer once joked, “It’s like feeling like a human Ketchup Bottle.”