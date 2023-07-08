Women reveals secret breast implants to family

A woman in AITA Reddit asked if telling relatives about her sister’s breast implants was wrong. Source: Getty Images/Reddit

Oh, the joys of family reunions! No matter how you feel about them, there's never a lack of drama.

This story is about two sisters who have secret breast implanted and the heated argument that followed when said implants were made public in front of their entire family. Here’s what went down.

At a gathering of family members, a woman accused her sister of having breast implants.

AITA (Am I The A ——?”) In the AITA (“Am I the A——?”) subreddit a Redditor going by LifeguardGrouchy9856 questioned fellow Redditors whether she had done something wrong when telling relatives her sister’s breast implants.

The user explained to provide context that her sister suffers from various rashes and illnesses, all of which she believes is caused by an autoimmune disorder, recently diagnosed.

The Redditor prefaced that her sister was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease about a year ago and now tends to blame “every single one of her issues” on it. The creator felt it important to mention that her younger sister got breast implants about five years prior.

“Ever since then was when she said she started feeling so sick and horrible all of the time,” the Redditor mentioned. “If y’all don’t know, breast implant illness is a real thing. It’s very common [that] women who get breast implants will start feeling sick after getting them.”

So, during a gathering with visiting relatives, the creator said that she had become fed up with her sister’s constant complaining and decided to take matters into her own hands.

How would you describe her? Telling everyone that the reason she feels sick all the time isn’t because of her autoimmune disease — it’s because of her breast implants.

Naturally, the Redditor’s sister was upset by the remark, prompting a heated argument between the two women. And the confrontation became so intense that the siblings’ mother had to intervene.

The visiting relatives didn’t know that the woman’s sister had breast implants.

She was told by her mother that the Redditor’s comment had been incredibly insensitive. “You don’t know your sister better than she knows herself,” the user recalled her parent saying.

And that wasn’t all. It was also revealed that the visiting relatives at the family function were unaware of her sister’s breast implants. The Redditor said her mom claimed she “exposed and embarrassed her [sister] in front of family” because she had done everything in her power to keep the procedure on the “down low.”

However, the creator didn’t see it that way, insinuating she knew her sister’s body better than anyone and that her symptoms weren’t related to her autoimmune disease.

“I really don’t think what I did was wrong at all, because I think it’s pretty obvious, this is breast implant illness!” the Redditor exclaimed. “So help me out here Reddit, am I the AH?”