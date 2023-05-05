Women reveals clever way to never need the toilet on flights

WOMAN reveals the hack that she uses in order to keep from going to bathroom on a plane.

Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, which leaves many passengers coming up with new ways to avoid the bathroom all while remaining hydrated.

3 One woman revealed her best tips for a long flight. Credit: tiktok/@dantesflippinginferno

The other is a woman. Travelling is a great way to meet new people. Blogger Lindsay is also known by the TikTok handle lindsaysilb.

In her travel hack videoShe shared her top tips on how to survive a long haul in a video that has been viewed over 4,000,000 times. Flying is a great way to get away from the crowds. Includes compression socks as well as a moisturising mask

She also revealed that she avoids using the bathroom on planes.

She stated: “I don’t like having to pee every 5 seconds during a long flight. That is why I bring electrolyte packs because they help me stay hydrated, without needing to carry a gallon or water.”

These tablets are enriched with vitamins, and they make water drinking easier.

These supplements also aid in rehydration, replacing salt, magnesium, and potassium.

One person commented on the video: “I really like the electrolyte hack. Thank you.”

Even with Lindsay’s hack for avoiding plane bathrooms, this isn’t possible all the time.

Several flight attendants reveal the rules for using the plane bathroom.

One thing passengers often do on a long flight is use the bathroom to clean their teeth.

You could get sick if you drink the water from the toilet.

Bathroom specialists are available to speak with Sanctuary BathroomsThe cabin crew member who wishes to remain anonymous. said: The loo in an airplane.

Water on planes is not filtered and all water comes from one tank.

Their final advice was: “My most important piece of advise would be to never take your toothbrush, or any other washbag near the plane toilet.”

The toilet is one of the dirtiest places on the plane.

Another flight attendant revealed the passenger toilet habits that she hates having to deal with during flights.

This is the worst thing you can do in a toilet while on a flight.

