Women refuse to take up plane seats so they can have their cat. People are supportive of her decision.

A WOMAN tells how she wouldn’t change seats to fit a couple traveling with a cat.

It was not possible to book a proper seat so that the pet could fly along with them.

2 After a tiring day, the woman couldn’t move from her seat. (Stock image). Credit to Alamy

Instead of being seated at the front, they were asked to change seats.

The flight attendant gave the opportunity to the woman to be seated at the front so they could have their pet together, but she declined.

According to the woman, 25 years old, this happened because she and her husband (32-years-old) were disabled. They tried but didn’t want to leave their seats.

But she insisted she was correct and went on Reddit to seek support.

She was a writerThe couple arrived at the airport with their cat and took a seat in the first row.

After a few minutes, the flight attendant informed them that they could not have their pet on the first row as there was no place to store it.

She asked them if they could swap seats with their cat and then the couple began to fight over who would be able to move.

“The flight attendant asked us to change with her.

“I’m typically the most accommodating person, but the trip had taken literally everything out of me and I was so absolutely done. So I politely said no.”

However, the woman refused to give up and pointed out an empty seat next to them, saying that they should split because she was not moving. Finally, the woman was permitted to stay.

She said, “There was an empty seat in the back and they could each sit together or somebody else could take their place. But I would not be leaving the seat that I bought.”

She continued to argue and said that she could give me more space if I moved. She continued to argue with me and tell me that she would have more room for my foot if I moved. I replied, “I had enough space because I am short.”

“Eventually the woman in front of the empty seat offered to move so they could both sit together.

“As a people pleaser, the whole situation left me feeling bad. I hate not being accommodating. But it wasn’t my fault the airline allowed them to book the first row with a pet carrier, nor that they refused to split up.”

Many commented supporting the woman. Some even suggested that she should file a complaint to the airline.

One wrote: “I would file a complaint with the airline. Especially when physically disabled, the stewardess was our of line telling you that you had to move.”

An additional: “Good on you for standing up for yourself and don’t let a situation like this discourage you from standing up for yourself in the future!”

Some airlines professionals claim that it is unsafe for passengers to change seats.

Pilot Magnar Nordal explained on a Quora forum: “If the [systems are] If the plane is not set correctly, it may crash during take-off.

“Four passengers seated themselves forward from their assigned seats before take-off.

“My first officer was flying, and he experienced problems when he rotated the aircraft: It was very heavy.

“This was a very critical situation, because the runway was very short, and we would not have been able to stop.”

Pilot Darren Patterson said yes, as did the BBC It is possible to move 10 rows in a row of seats. “dramatic” effect on a plane’s balance.

