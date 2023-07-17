Women Charged with Robbing Former Police Officer as He Dies in the Driveway

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. Tennessee Police said that a woman was charged with theft after an elderly Memphis policeman collapsed and died in his driveway.

Shuntae DANIELS, 27 was charged with aggravated burglary and identity theft as well as property theft on Tuesday, online court records show.

Mark LeSure died on March 31, 57. His neighbors, police officers, and friends sent condolences. After retiring from the Memphis Police Department after serving as a detective for 24 years, his last position was that of a homicide investigator.

investigating The cause of his death has not been revealed.

LeSure “was in the driveway when we got here, lying face down,” his aunt, Rose LeSure-Jones, toldWREG-TV Sunday.“Whatever it was, he didn’t deserve this. He really didn’t. He was an honest guy. One of the good guys, really.”

According to the arrest warrant filed for this case, Daniels admitted to police she was with Daniels when he arrived at his house Sunday morning. She demanded money for gas from LeSure who returned with only $10.

LeSure fell to the ground near his car. Daniels, who was with him, told police that she entered his home, took out his Samsung cell phone, and wallet which held $100. Then, Daniels walked outside, went into his pockets, and collected the $10.

The affidavit states that Daniels used LeSure’s phone to send herself $1,500, which she spent on shoes, hair, and nails.

Online court records show that she has been detained at Shelby County’s women jail and is not yet entered into a plea. Records indicate that a preliminary court hearing will be held on July 28.