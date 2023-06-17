Women asks men for money just to talk to her, sparks debate

Women are being asked to pay money for the privilege of talking to her by a woman. We love a lady CEO!

TikTok user: “Time is Money”; sometimes it’s literally true. TikTok users @milehighhaleyHaley – her real name – posted on Facebook about a business she started that charges men to talk with her. Haley is clearly tired, just like so many other women of being expected to perform unpaid emotional labour.

The article continues after the advertisement

In the future, men will have to pay Haley to speak to her. Like OnlyFans except it’s just conversation. OnlyChats.

Talking is not cheap anymore!

Haley, in the article: “I’ve started this new thing where I ask for money shamelessly from men if they pay me any attention. TikTok Video The world has heard it. “I send Venmo request and tell them, You can buy me dinner.’ This may seem impossible, but the pudding is the real proof. Or whatever Haley chooses as dessert.

The article continues after the advertisement

Haley laughs as she reveals to the audience that many men sent her money. Haley said, “I don’t think we are securing the bags we have because we feel humble. We feel we do not deserve it.” Venmos, Haley’s coffee, is $5 each morning, thanks to a stranger she found via Twitter. “I did not ask for it.” He started acting like that.” Haley was adamant that he should talk to her, and so she set out the terms.

The article continues after the advertisement

Haley TikTok’s TikTok received responses ranging from criticism to support.

“Girl don’t make this mainstream or boys aren’t gonna like us anymore,” replied one user. Haley replied, “Honestly that’s not half bad.” Some people perpetuated rape cultures by implying that the men who are giving Haley money in exchange for conversation will eventually want to get more. Haley would then have no choice but to accept this. It is just not true.

The article continues after the advertisement

Women have also shared stories about how they were able to get money by asking men for it. “A (dusty) man sent me $100 to get my nails done & I sent him a request for $50 more that said “not in this economy”… & he did. “Be shameless,” said one of my followers before adding, “literally a guy sent me 500 dollars for a brand new floor-mirror just because I asked him to.” It was funny, even if I wasn’t.

TikTok

The article continues after the advertisement

The Term “In a TikTokHaley spoke on the men who want more. Haley said: “Respectively, this is how girls remain poor. It’s by believing that they have to pay men back for what they give them in exchange for their time.” Haley made the point that men get your time from you. This is a sign of how women are not valued by some men.

TikTok

The article continues after the advertisement

TikTok