Woman’s TikTok Shows Expensive Grocery Costs in Indigenous Communities

Shina Novalinga, an Inuk throat singer, posted a TikTok video last month that’s since garnered more than 2.2 million views and sparked conversations among her three million followers.

“Did you know how insanely expensive food costs in Indigenous communities?” Novalinga added the caption.

Novalinga shared photos that looked like they were taken in grocery stores within Indigenous communities. According to the video, strawberry cost $14, Kraft Peanut Butter cost $11, and Heinz Ketchup cost $16.

A bag of green Grapes was estimated to cost $28.

Novalinga finished the video by encouraging her followers to spread awareness about the issue, support Indigenous peoples, and join groups like Made Good’s Un-Wreck the Future to fight food insecurity.

Insider reached Novalinga for comment but she did not respond immediately.

She noted that “groceries cost more than twice the national average in Nunavik & Nunavut” in a separate Instagram post. Nunavik and Nunavut are two of four Inuit homelands in Canada, according to the global nonprofit organization Facing History and Ourselves.

The high cost of groceries for some Indigenous communities has been a continuous problem. Insider’s Leanna Garfield reported that food is sometimes delivered by plane or ship to parts of northern Canada due to its isolation. Because of the harsh climate, it can be difficult to grow food in northern Canada’s sub-Arctic region.

In 2017, some everyday food items like a jug of Sunny D cost $28.31.