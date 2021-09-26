Woman Who Had Life Saving Transplant Urges More People To Donate

Mimi Cook, 28, from Exeter, was diagnosed with a condition that stops normal heart function as a child – and says her heart transplant has given her a “pretty normal life”. A woman who had a life-saving heart transplant as a child has urged people to register for organ donation.

Mimi Cook, 28, from Exeter, was born with a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy. The heart disease causes ventricles to function abnormally and not pump blood as they should, Devon Live reports.

When she was diagnosed at a few months old, doctors stabilised her with medication, but at around a year old she became gravely ill. Mimi was admitted to the hospital as her parents and doctors raced to find a suitable donor for a life-saving transplant.

“I was then transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital and then put on the emergency transplant list for Europe and Scandinavia,” Mimi told Devon Live. “Because they said it was that urgent that they needed to look further afield than just England.” Mimi’s name was on the emergency transplant list for six weeks before a suitable heart was found.

The month-and-a-half was is a far shorter amount of time than other patients, Mimi said. Her new heart came from a young lad suffering from cystic fibrosis who was being treated next to her at the hospital.

The boy was awaiting a lung and heart transplant, which he also received. The situation is referred to as a “domino transplant” – where one patient receives their donation, making their organs available for another patient-in-need.

Valves from Mimi’s original heart were then passed on to others. “Since then, I think I’ve lived a pretty normal life,” said Mimi. “I mean, I hate the word ‘normal’, but all I do is pop a couple of pills twice a day and not eat grapefruit, and that’s it.”

Grapefruit can interact with one of Mimi’s anti-rejection medications. Though Mimi can’t remember the ordeal, she imagines the impact it could’ve had on her parents.

“I can imagine for them it would’ve been horrific, just not knowing, and I’ve also got an older sister, so they had them to consider as well,” she said. Mimi thinks there needs to be a more open discussion about both organ donation and death. “It’s still such a taboo subject, and it doesn’t need to be,” she said.

“Everybody dies at some point – in the nicest way possible – they do. And when you are dead, you do not need your organs – they do nothing for you.” Mimi also thinks the concept of organ donation needs more awareness and to be openly discussed from an early age.

“I think from my point of view – within the’ taboo-ness’ – a lot of people go, ‘Oh, I’m on the organ donor list, so it’s fine.’ And it’s not. Even with the opt-out system, it’s still the next of kin that makes the decision, so we need to talk about it.

“I think that’s why it’s so important to get it recognized and get it not a taboo subject so that people talk about it. I run a Brownie unit, and I talk about it with my Brownies, and they’re 7 to 10-year-old girls.”

“Obviously, in a way that’s age-appropriate, but I think it needs to be brought in at a younger age, so people don’t grow up thinking it’s not OK to talk about it.”

“You grow up knowing about these sorts of things, so when you are at an age where you can make these decisions legally, you’re not scared of it, and you’re not scared to make the decision or talk about it. We’re incredibly lucky that our medical world has advanced so much that we’re able to do these things.”