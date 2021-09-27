Woman who couldn’t afford a new bathroom completely revamps hers for £60 with three easy tricks

A WOMAN has revealed how you can easily revamp a bathroom while on a budget after spending just £60 to transform her own.

Posting videos to her TikTok account @our70shome, the woman said she and her partner are upgrading their house in Kent themselves and they have been upfront about each individual cost.

5 A woman on TikTok shared a video of her bathroom transformation Credit: TikTok/@our70shome

5 All up she only spent £60 transforming it Credit: TikTok/@our70shome

In the most recent clip on the video-sharing platform, she shared the three easy tricks she used to overhaul their bathroom.

“We can’t really afford to have our bathroom replaced right now so while Fraser was away this weekend I decided to surprise him with a bathroom makeover,” she said.

“The old floor was grim and it just needed a bit of updating so I started by regrouting the tiles black. I started this with a grout pen ages ago, kind of regretted my life halfway through.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

“I gave the front of the bath a good sand and then painted it black, then started layering the self-adhesive flooring. This was really painful but it actually looks really good.

She went on to explain that the bathroom floor was originally old lino, not tiles as it may seem, which she replaced with flooring from B&Q.

Then she “added a bit of spice” by including things like plants, a toothbrush holder, soap dispenser and bath tray.

She said: “Not bad for 60 quid and we will have it replaced properly eventually but for now, this makes it so much less embarrassing.”

Viewers were wowed by the transformation, with many saying they should leave it as is.

“Looks great, doesn’t even need replacing,” one person wrote.

“£60 is so impressive! Always sceptical of temp fixes and costs but this is so worth it,” said another.

“Never feel like your home is embarrassing. You’ve done a great job anyway,” a third person wrote.

A fourth person asked whether they painted the tap, to which she replied: “Good spot! Seeing how it lasts this week before doing the others. Don’t want to promote doing it until we know it’s ok.”

In a previous video, the woman shared details about the cost of their home, as well as her and her partner’s renovation experience.

“The reality is I’m a wedding planner and Fraser is a sales manager. We bought our house in January 2021, we paid £375k for the house and so far spent about £20k doing it up,” she said.

“This is our second home so we do know how to do some things but we also know the limitations of our own skills.”

5 She sanded and painted the side of the bath tub black Credit: TikTok/@our70shome

5 She regrouted the tiles black Credit: TikTok/@our70shome

5 She covered up the old lino floor with self-adhesive flooring Credit: TikTok/@our70shome

Elsewhere in home transformations, a couple discover a secret room hidden behind a wall in their house and give it a stunning transformation for just £45.

Plus Mrs Hinch completely transforms a £4 Ikea stool and table into a stunning display and it only took minutes.

And woman transforms her boring beige home into a colourful paradise thanks to £20 paint and charity shop bargains.