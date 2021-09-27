Woman Went Viral on the Internet After She Throws Trash on Neighbor’s Porch and Gets What She Deserves

A viral video on TikTok portrays the ideal definition of karma while also making for a good laugh. The video featured a woman, who the internet has dubbed a Karen, leaving trash on her neighbor’s porch and ending up receiving a taste of her own medicine.

The viral clip, shared by @neighborhood.wars, showed the woman stepping out of her house with a board and spatula in hand.

She then observed the floor above her from the foot of the stairs before walking towards the trash can and dumbing the board inside.

As she was leaving, she noticed a white object that appeared to have been discarded carelessly by the neighbors on the floor above.

Using the spatula, she scooped up the garbage stealthily and climbed a few stairs until she was able to reach into the neighbor’s porch through the opening underneath the balcony.

The woman then lifted the object using the spatula and dumped it through the crack hole. As soon as she did, someone from a higher floor dumped something on her, causing her to scream angrily.

As she reprimanded the offender for throwing crap on her, the unidentified person burst into mocking laughter, further fueling the woman’s anger. She climbed down the stairs angrily while notifying someone in the background that “they just threw something” on her.

Unable to control her anger, she returned to the bottom of the stairs and kept screaming at her offending neighbor. She rounded off her verbal attack by tossing the spatula upward at them.

Via comments, the poster explained that they threw Sunny D at the woman. In the follow-up video, the woman’s daughter came out in a towel and danced in front of the camera, even as the “Karen’s” voice kept screaming in the background, saying,

“she’s calling the feds.”

Right after that, her daughter, Katie, took the cue and walked back inside. But the show was far from over for the animatronic Halloween decoration, which screamed “help” in a blood-curdling voice, wrapping up the video.

Many netizens marveled at the perfect timing of the animatronic Halloween decoration, which somehow stole the show. One person commented:

“The Halloween decorations responding and laughing at her bs is priceless.”

Other commenters opined that throwing Sunny D on her was an under-deserved payback compared to her irrational actions. One wrote: “Pour something hella sticky or lots of super glue, lmao. Karma.”

Others tried defending the woman’s actions, saying she might have thought the neighbors dropped something valuable accidentally and wanted to give it back with good intentions.

Most insisted she was fed up with neighbors’ constantly litter her well-tidied porch and wanted to return their trash for once. A comment read:

“She’s a Karen bc y’all dropped trash on her porch, and she put it back???”

However, many commenters argued that possibility while pointing out that it would have been more reasonable, more effortless, and time-saving to toss the garbage in the trash.

Dealing with bad neighbors can be tricky, but it wouldn’t be such a tough nut to crack with the right attitude and information.