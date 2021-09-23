Woman transforms her boring beige home into a colourful paradise thanks to £20 paint and charity shop bargains

A THRIFTY homeowner with a love of colour has completely transformed her boring beige home into a multicoloured paradise.

Kim, 34, from Lancashire used little more than £20 paint and charity shop bargains to get the job done, and relied on cheap DIY hacks to keep the cost down.

7 Kim’s kitchen now boost bright bold colours and she even painted her chrome fridge purple Credit: miss_mustard_design/Instagram

7 The space was outdated and boring and in need of some sprucing up Credit: miss_mustard_design/Instagram

7 The 34-year-old tackled the kitchen cupboards herself, using paint to give them new life Credit: miss_mustard_design/Instagram

Speaking to Swyft Home, the colour enthusiast, who showcases her stunning home on her Instagram page Miss Mustard Design, said that she “thrives off design, pattern clashing and bold dramatic colours” and that “transforming the whole house was so therapeutic”.

What’s more, the savvy DIYer loves “working under pressure” while undergoing big big transformations at very little cost” – and you’d never believe her home was transformed on a budget.

Kim said: “I often head to local vintage stores and charity shops treasure spotting. It’s amazing what a bit of spray paint can do! Everything after a bit of love and attention can be transformed into a show stopping statement piece of decor.”

Incredibly, Kim transformed the entire home on her own, including the kitchen which now features bold shades of red, green, pink blue and purple.

Thanks to a quick paint job, her chrome fridge has been transformed into a gorgeous shade of lilac.

“We transformed the kitchen by spraying the kitchen units with a deep green acrylic eggshell emulsion and added accent brass detailed knobs. We also completely transformed our fridge. I lightly sanded it back, applied a thick layer of difficult surface primer then painted purple with gold accent feature handles and it still looks incredible.”

One of Kim’s favourite makeovers was her bed which she completely overhauled using two tins of spray paint for less than £20.

It’s now metallic gold in color and looks extremely fancy.

Kim attached two layers of black peacock-coloured ostrich feathers to a cheap halo light above the bed.

The design enthusiast shared her tips and suggested that you gather samples of the materials you love to make a mood board. This will allow you to get a sense of the space you want.

She also suggests painting large areas with colour swatches on teh walls in different areas of teh home as “each angle of every colour reacts differently depending on the lighting, so can be quite misleading.”

To get Kim’s look, she said to indulge in “maximalist soft furnishings, bold colour and pattern with quirky gold statement accessories” – but she encourages people to go with their own personal style.

“My house is a complete mix up of everything we love as a family, an eclectic mix of dramatic pattern and bold colour reflects us as a family and our personality,” She said.

You can see more amazing photos on her Instagram.

7 Kim’s bedroom was ratrher boring and in need of a colour pop

7 Thanks to vintage stores and charity shops, her bedroom has been given a drastic makeover

7 The hallway matched the rest of the home and didn’t suit Kim’s design style

7 Now it boasts bright and bold colours and looks completely different Credit: miss_mustard_design/Instagram