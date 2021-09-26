Woman Terrified After Finding Hidden Tracker On Her Car

A woman found an unknown tracker on her car, which left her paranoid and afraid for her safety. She purports the device was placed on her car by a stranger, and her story has sent off alarm bells for many online users.

This month, Ashley Estrada went out with her cousin’s girlfriend when they realized they were being tracked. Estrada’s friend’s phone alerted them that there was an Apple AirTag nearby. They found this strange since neither of them used the device.

Estrada’s friend then paired with the tag to see what was happening. Both of them were shocked when they realized the device was attached to their vehicle. It was hidden behind Estrada’s license plate, and they had no idea who was responsible for it.

The chilling part was that the device had been tracking them throughout their entire evening. While the stranger’s motive who placed it there remains unknown, Estrada believed something sinister was at play.

If not for the iPhone alert message, Estrada may have been tracked by someone unknown for a lengthy time. The Los Angeles resident shared a video of the ordeal on her TikTok account, and she appeared panicked by it.

Estrada told her viewers to be wary of the dangers around them, and she shared the clip to raise awareness. Her followers were also disturbed by the tracker. A user said: “Imagine she didn’t have an iPhone and never knew she was being tracked.”

Another person called the tracking incident “scary” and told Estrada to stay safe and keep them updated on how things unfold. Users also called out the police for allegedly telling Estrada it was “a non-threatening emergency.”

Netizens put forward that police only react once someone is kidnapped. Certain users wanted more details about the incident. Many of them asked for the whole story, and in a follow-up video, Estrada explained the details.

Estrada said: “Then it said ‘Play Sound,’ which is what we did…and this is how we were able to detect where it was on my car.” The TikToker showed viewers that she was tracked from 7:34 onwards. Estrada explained that she plans to reach out to Apple.

In her clip, she told viewers that her friend’s phone showed her the last four digits of the stranger’s phone number. It also revealed their cellphone’s serial number. Estrada hopes these details will help her track down the guilty party.

Whether Apple will assist Estrada in finding the culprit who placed a tracker on her car remains unknown. However, her viral video alerted many people about this looming danger.