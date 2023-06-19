Woman Tells Story of Mistaking Eye Drops for Nail Glue and Gripping Eyes Shut

California Mom shares her recent experience to encourage others to not rush to prepare for the day.

Jennifer Eversole put what she believed to be eye drops in her eye, and immediately realized that something wasn’t right.

Dealing with an “intense burning,” Eversole realized she had accidentally put glue into her eye.

“My eye drops sit directly next to superglue and they’re the same size bottle and I wasn’t paying attention and now my eye’s glued shut,” she said in a now-viral TikTok.

Eversole was unable to open an eye and called for emergency help. He was then rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

“I shut my eye really fast,” she said. “I don’t really know whether that was good or not because it did not get that close to my eyeball. Maybe it would not have been a problem if my eyes were open, but I’m not sure what the outcome would have been. “It could have been much worse.”

Santa Rosa mother records herself at the hospital near her house.

“Now I’m sitting here crying,” she said in the video. “I just feel so stupid.”

Since then, she has recovered after what her doctors described as the first case of someone having glued their eye shut they have seen.

“They put an ointment on it, and they just kind of like slathered it on enough to get the corners to disintegrate a little bit. And then they put numbing eyedrops in and cut my eyelashes and cut the eyelid open,” she tells Inside Edition.

She says the glue was nail glue she used to put her daughter’s nails on, which is why they were in an easy-to-grab spot, but that moving forward, she’ll be keeping her eye drops far away from the glue.

“I threw away all the nail glue bottles,” she says.