Woman shows the everyday challenges she faces due to her Edward Scissorhand nails and it leaves people horrified

A WOMAN with incredibly long nails has shown how she completes her day to day tasks after people online question how she gets anything done.

People are shocked at how long her nails are. The video has been viewed more than 20 million times.

4 Eva has gained attention online due to her long nails Credit: @evaacatalanaa/Tiktok

4 Eva has found new ways to use her hands so she can still do day to day tasks Credit: @evaacatalanaa/Tiktok

Eva posted the video to her TikTok account, evaacatalanaa, where she often posts videos about makeup and nails.

Users of the app have asked a variety of questions about Eva’s long nails, which measure approximately 2/3 inches in length.

Eva, who is believed live in France, has been rocking the look for over one year. She’s learned how to manage her extra-long nails.

Eva has to live with her long nails every day, but she also does them daily.

Eva is seen doing everything people say she can’t do due to her long nails, including opening a can, washing her hair, and writing.

Eva is able to accomplish all these tasks. However, Eva’s nails get in the way so Eva had to come up with creative solutions.

Eva uses plastic hair ties to hold her hair up. These give her enough flexibility to pass her nails through the tie.

Eva uses her knuckles as a tool to pick up small items from counter tops. She also uses them to scoop out moisturiser from tubs.

Eva makes a joke at the end of the video by wrapping toilet paper around her hands to show how she wipes.

Eva jokes in another video with lyrics of ‘Muma told it was okay’ and an Edward Scissorhands image. Many comments have been made comparing Eva to the fictional character.

Eva and her followers love her nails. However, some commenters thought her nails were too extreme and compared them with Edward Scissorhands or Wolverine.

One user wrote: “I see you Edward Scissorhands.” To which another replied: “Edward didn’t have a choice.”

A second user replied: “It’s not even pretty that long. Girl u trying to be X-Men or something.”

A third user commented: “I just don’t understand why are you torturing yourself this way?”

Although some were not impressed there were also lots of people supporting Eva and praising her for finding news ways of doing things so she can keep her nails.

4 She has learnt a new way to open cans, write and open bottles. Credit: @evaacatalanaa/Tiktok

4 She cheekily joked about showing ‘how to wipe’ before ending the video Credit: @evaacatalanaa/Tiktok

Plus, a woman was left sobbing after paying £215 on a haircut which makes her look like a ‘Karen’.

A teacher quit her job to launch her own beauty brand and made six figures in six weeks.

Woman reveals DIY way to get your nails off without damaging the nails.

There’s a really gross reason you shouldn’t leave your acrylic nails on for longer than five weeks

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED