Woman Shedding Tears In The Subway Notices A Stranger Passing Her A Note

A woman was passing through the toughest face of her. When every door appeared to have closed, she was trying to amalgamate the broken pieces of her heart, hiding her pain. Suddenly an angel disguised as a man walked into the scene and helped her to raise her low spirit.

Ceara Ledwith, an aspiring actress from New York, was battling with the toughest phase of her life, trying to hide her tears under a mask. However, a stranger noticed her going through a diplomatic situation and approached her with a note to elevate her spirit and make her day better.

Recently Tanks Good News dropped a post with a heartwarming letter on its Instagram handle. The letter was passed on by the stranger to Ceara and it began with expressing the meaning of life and highlighting how difficult it is to figure out the true essence of life in the dark times.

The stranger wrote that he too battled with an idea that things will never improve, rather will get worse. However, with experience, he learned things eventually got better. The note expressed the thoughts of the stranger and read, “I am not sure what you are actually going through, but I wish you nothing but positive energy and the strength to push you out of the bad times.” He also complimented the actress, explaining how adorable she was and titled her precious. The stranger wanted her to overcome the situation and also added her contact number on the note, in case she wanted to share her feelings with somebody.

The lady did reach out to the stranger via text. She thanked her for being so nice and informed him that the kind words brightened up her mood, making a lot of difference to the day. The New Yorker also passed him a compliment stating that he was an angel in disguise.

The stranger replied that she was welcome and explained how happy he was for the lady. He expressed his feelings and quoted that he wanted her to combat the negativity within and come back stronger. He ended the conversation with a sweet goodbye message, wishing her a delightful day ahead.