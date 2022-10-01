Woman shares space-saving hacks which make her tiny kitchen look looks bigger & people can’t believe it’s the same room

Are your kitchen cabinets looking cluttered? A woman shared her clever hacks to transform any small cupboard into a charming boujee space.

The American woman shared the video and showed her 61.6K followers some great tips on offering up more space.

4 The Influencer stated that she had a small kitchen Credit: TikTok/@smallspacebiglife/

First, she suggested a quick hack to free up space in her cupboard where she kept her glasses. She was going to suggest that they be doubled up.

She showed the space-saving hack, and the cupboard was organized in no time.

A shelf insert was added to the tea cups and coffee mugs.

This way, she explained, you are instantly utilizing the entire cabinet and maximising vertical space, which gives the cupboard a spacious feel.

She moved on to the next space, where she stored her plates.

Interestingly she shared a simple hack that freed up loads of space and that was to buy smaller, shallow plates.

In the video, she stated that shallow dishes are more stylish and can be stored easily because they are not as bulky.

She suggested that bulky or missed match items should be stored in uniformed containers to make your cabinets look better.

She shared a hack she found that could make a huge difference in the storage of cutlery and utensils.

She encouraged her followers not to close their cupboard doors.

She stated: “I put 3 hooks on the door to hang measuring spoons.”You could also use magnetic strips to hang your other metal utensils, if hooks are not an option.

She ended the short reel by stating to her followers that there is potential to create space in every small kitchen.

Fans quickly responded to her page with support. Jessdriveraxo wrote: “Lovethis! Thank You!”.

And Hannah the Foodie added: ”Your cabinets are a work of art!.”

4 The small cabinets looked light and airy. Credit: TikTok/@smallspacebiglife/

4 A less cluttered look can be achieved by unifying your jars Credit: TikTok/@smallspacebiglife/