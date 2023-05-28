Woman Sees Her Homeless Mother 15 Years after She Last Saw Her: ‘My Heart… Stopped’

Brandy Hivner and her mother | Brandy Hivner | Source: Tik Tok.com/Brandy Hivner | Facebook.com/ Brandy Hivner

Brandy Hivner shared an emotional video of her seeing her mother after 15 years

She was adopted by her grandmother when she was four years, and her mother has been homeless, fighting addiction

But 15 years later, they unexpectedly crossed paths on Mother’s Day

Brandy Hivner was having a regular day with her sister on Mother’s Day, not knowing that it would be the day she reconnected with her birth mother after 15 years.

Hivner shared her emotional story on Tik Tok. In the video, she revealed that her mother had been homeless all her life and had not seen her in over a decade.

She received immense support from other Tik Tok users, and after her video went viral, users started asking questions about how Hivner’s fallout with her mother happened. She explained that she was taken out of her mother’s custody at four years old due to her mental health issues and addiction.

Luckily her grandmother adopted her to be raised with her birth family. Hivner and her mother stayed in contact, but after she turned six, there were fewer calls, and communication faded to a point where their relationship had no legs to stand on.

However, Hivner still had hope for her and her mother. She tried to get her help, but the whole process proved too overwhelming for her mother. She left before Hivner even got a chance to visit her.

But Hivner has a strong relationship with her grandmother. On Mother’s Day, she posted sweet pictures with her and thanked her for taking her in.

She also revealed that she came across some of her social work documents where she was described as a “crazy” kid. However, she is grateful her grandmother never believed those comments nor gave up on her.

Despite their troubled relationship, Hivner still wished her mother a happy birthday in 2019. She shared baby pictures with her mother on Facebook, followed by a candid birthday message.

Hivner confessed that she wished her mother was around and not missing out on many vital parts of her life. She wrote, “You are my only parent left. Everyone is gone. I hope to see you one day. Just at least once. Or hear from you.”

The Mother and Daughter Reunion

On Mother’s Day, Hivner’s sister invited her to spend the day with her, but while they were hanging out, her sister got an unexpected call from her mother.

The sister told their mother Hivner was with her and eventually asked, “Would you like us to come and see you, and you can meet Brandy?”

At first, Hivner was skeptical about seeing her mother, but they agreed to meet at a local McDonald’s and recorded herself on the drive there.

As Hivner approached the fast food restaurant, she became very emotional. Her sister was heard in the background calming her down and telling her she could go once she was ready.

From the minute she saw her mother, she could not stop crying, “I didn’t really believe it; it didn’t feel real to me at all. “My heart… stopped”. she expressed.

Hivner stayed in the car until she felt ready to walk toward her mother, and the reunion was filled with emotions. “I just kept hugging her. I kept hugging her, and I just wasn’t letting go. And she wasn’t letting go either,” she said.

Comments from Brandy Hivner’s video | Source: Tik Tok.com/Brandy Hivner

Comments from Brandy Hivner’s video | Source: Tik Tok.com/Brandy Hivner

Nevertheless, Hivner received a lot of support from her Tik Tok followers. People started sharing their own personal experiences and opening up about not seeing their mothers for decades.

Another mother said their daughter was homeless due to addiction but overcame it and now has a job, “She can change her life too. Hope!’ the user remarked.

Comments from Brandy Hivner’s video | Source: Tik Tok.com/Brandy Hivner

Hivner responded to many people who shared their stories about their estranged relationships with their mothers and wished them all the best as they tried to reconnect.

Comments from Brandy Hivner’s video | Source: Tik Tok.com/Brandy Hivner

She also explained that she tried to help her mother several times, but she refused help. So, once she became homeless, it was not easy to stay in contact.

Brandy Hivner’s Relationship with Her Mother Now

After the emotional interaction, the mother and daughter went their separate ways because it was another overwhelming situation.

However, Hivner was still hoping they would meet again In the meantime, she was grateful they got to see each other again. It has been two years since Hivner and her mother crossed paths, and she is still homeless, but her mother has been checking up on her more regularly.

People have also been encouraging Hivner and hoping her mother will find stability and be fully present in her children’s lives.

On her mother’s birthday, Hivner shared an emotional video on Tik Tok with moments of their reunion and pictures from her childhood. Even though it will take time for Hivner and her mother to get to a stable relationship, she still sees their reunion as “God’s Work” and is positive they will build a close connection.